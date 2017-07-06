Sew & Quilt Handbags: 5 Projects to Make

During the hot days of summer, some days the prospect of sewing a quilt top just sounds, well, hot. My desire to sew is still at full capacity, but having a quilt top, or even a quilt sandwich, covering my legs for hours on end doesn’t sound so appealing. I’ve come to the conclusion that quilted bags are the solution to this dilemma. When you quilt handbags and totes the pieces are small enough that they stay on your sewing table and off your legs–no more sweltering as you sew! Plus, when your project is finished you have a great bag you can take to the pool or for a night out on the town.

Here’s a glimpse at the five quilted bags I want to make this summer:

Make a classic clutch to take with you everywhere you go this summer with this quick project. The improvisational placement of the bias tape applique gives you a chance to make each clutch unique while simultaneously practicing your applique technique. This project is also available as a kit that includes enough fabric to make not one, not two, but three bags; talk about bang for your buck! Plus, the kit includes a bias tape maker and the zippers you’ll need to make the clutch for you and two friends.

You’ll be in hexie heaven with this tote bag and matching zippered pouch! Take your English paper piecing with you on your travels this summer—to a baseball game, barbecue, or out to your backyard. Once you’ve made your hexagons you can put them all together to create this show-stopping tote and pouch. You’re sure to turn heads and start conversations with these quilted bags featuring whimsical Cotton + Steel fabrics.

Summer isn’t complete without a visit to the swimmin’ hole. It doesn’t matter if it’s a beach, lake, or swimming pool, there is bound to me some fun in the sun during the long days of summer. You won’t mind toting your towel, book, and sunscreen with this stylish bag. The canvas prints from Cotton + Steel and the outside zippered pocket make this fashionable and functional tote suitable to use all year round. Or add variety by making one for summer and another for winter when you order the pattern.

It doesn’t matter if it’s a staycation or a vacation, this travel set is a must make this summer! The canvas fabric of the bags features folk-art illustrations from Rifle Paper Co.’s Les Fleurs collection for Cotton + Steel. In the convenient kit, you get all of the fabric you need for the exterior and lining of all three bags, but you get to pick out the hardware and zippers you like best. If you want to customize your travel set by choosing your own fabric, you can order the pattern instead of the kit.

Last, but certainly not least is the Super Tote which can be made in just one weekend! Featuring Cotton + Steel fabric from their Honeymoon line, the mix of brights and darks within the pattern make it easy to carry this bag all day and into the evening. The slight taper at the top of the tote gives it another element of style beyond the alluring fabric choices. Want to make this bag with a different print or solids? Order the Super Tote pattern so you can show off your favorite fabrics.

I’ve never tried to quilt handbags, but I’m too excited to plunge in and get started! Check out more kits and patterns along with fabrics and notions at Keepsake Quilting. Don’t forget to check out their Keepsake Modern section; it’s packed with projects I can’t wait to make!

Happy quilting,

P.S. Have you made any quilted bags? Please leave a comment below with your helpful hints before I dive into these projects.

