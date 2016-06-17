Episode 1809 Description and Preview
Join host Susan Brubaker Knapp and guests for this episode, On the Edge.
Projects Featured in this Episode:
Quilter Grace Errea shares how to make raw-edge appliqué that doesn’t fray, incorporating heat-set thread.
Longarm quilter Renae Haddadin adds binding to quilts using the longarm.
Be inspired by Melissa Averinos’ process as she demonstrates abstract designs with raw-edge appliqué to create your own one-of-a-kind art quilt.
To learn more about the projects in this episode purchase the eBook in the Interweave Store filled with every project featured in Quilting Arts TV Series 1800.
Stream previous episodes of Quilting Arts TV at QNNtv.com or purchase full seasons of Quilting Arts TV on DVD at the InterweaveStore.com.
10 thoughts on “Episode 1809: On the Edge”
What is the name of product used in no fray segment ?
Grace uses Liquid Thread in her segment about raw-edge applique that doesn’t fray.
What is the name of the product that she used in the no fray segment and where can I buy some???
Hi Wendy,
Grace uses Liquid Thread in the no fray segment of this episode. I’m not sure which retailers sell this product, but I know Grace does on the “Other Products” page of her website.
Hi. I didn’t see the granules on “other products”. Do you know where to get the powdered fabric glue granules in the US?
Hi, here is a link directly to the liquid thread on Grace’s website: http://www.amazingquiltsbygrace.com/shop/other-products/liquid-thread
It looks like she has more in stock now.
Hi Wendy. Did you ever find the powdered glue granules? I have been trying to find a place in the US.
Bo-Nash 007 bonding glue? Walmart.
I cannot find that powdered fabric glue for the bird project. I see a lot of choices from http://www.alibaba.com, but not sure which one is right. I see the product on http://www.patarchibald.com/?product=foils-selection-pressure-sensitive-glue-and-glue-granules
but this is United Kingdom and I am sure it is somewhere in the United States… does anyone know where to purchase in the US?
Thanks in advance.
Hi,
I’d suggest reaching out to Grace to see if she will ship internationally. If not, I searched “Liquid Thread glue UK” on Google and found a few places that sell this glue including amazon. Good luck!