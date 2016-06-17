Episode 1809: On the Edge

Episode 1809 Description and Preview

Join host Susan Brubaker Knapp and guests for this episode, On the Edge.

Projects Featured in this Episode:

Quilter Grace Errea shares how to make raw-edge appliqué that doesn’t fray, incorporating heat-set thread.

Longarm quilter Renae Haddadin adds binding to quilts using the longarm.

Be inspired by Melissa Averinos’ process as she demonstrates abstract designs with raw-edge appliqué to create your own one-of-a-kind art quilt.

To learn more about the projects in this episode purchase the eBook in the Interweave Store filled with every project featured in Quilting Arts TV Series 1800.

Stream previous episodes of Quilting Arts TV at QNNtv.com or purchase full seasons of Quilting Arts TV on DVD at the InterweaveStore.com.

Other topics you may enjoy: