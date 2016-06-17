Episode 1813: Start with White

Episode 1813 Description and Preview

Join host Susan Brubaker Knapp and guests for this episode, Start with White.

Projects Featured in this Episode:

Artist Joanne Sharpe transforms white fabric with bold paints using commercially printed white-on-white fabric and painted fabric as resists.

Mixed-media artist Lisa Chin captures the bright sunlight to create lush prints in multiple layers. The complex-looking results are easier than you think!

Host Susan Brubaker Knapp shows how to select just the right paints to create color and effect on your next quilt project.

