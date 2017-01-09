Episode 1901: Fun with Feathers

Episode 1901 Description and Preview

Feathers and quilting have gone hand-in-hand for centuries. Once the most elaborate hand-quilted element a quilter could add to a quilt, today’s quilters and artists take them to the next level.





Projects Featured in this Episode:

Ana Buzzalino designs, draws and free-motion quilts feathers and fills with beautiful results.

Susan Lenz combines fabric and fibers with a real feather to create dimensional fiber art.

Susan Brubaker Knapp shares her favorite techniques for making realistic feathers in free-motion stitching, making them the focal point of her design.

To learn more about the projects in this episode purchase the eBook in the Interweave Store filled with every project featured in Quilting Arts TV Series 1900.

Stream previous episodes of Quilting Arts TV at QNNtv.com or purchase full seasons of Quilting Arts TV on DVD at the InterweaveStore.com.

