Episode 1902: Working with Photos

Episode 1902 Description and Preview

Artists of all media are inspired by photographs. Art quilters use photography in realistic and impressionistic ways.





Projects Featured in this Episode:

Free-form collage artist Ellen Lindner shows how to be inspired by a photograph, not controlled by it in your artwork.

Landscape quilt artist Ann Loveless uses basic design principles to translate outdoor photos into lush art quilts.

To learn more about the projects in this episode purchase the eBook in the Interweave Store filled with every project featured in Quilting Arts TV Series 1900.

Stream previous episodes of Quilting Arts TV at QNNtv.com or purchase full seasons of Quilting Arts TV on DVD at the InterweaveStore.com.

Other topics you may enjoy: