Episode 1903: Portraits

Episode 1903 Description and Preview

Whether a self-portrait or a portrait of your favorite pet, this episode will get you dreaming of creating one.





Projects Featured in this Episode:

Whimsical quilt artist Mary Lou Donahue-Weidman builds a happy self-portrait and shares her tips for making a work of personal expression.

Susan Brubaker Knapp uses a pattern and paint to create a detailed portrait of her cat, focusing on thread painting techniques for creating realistic fur, whiskers, and eyes.

