Episode 1904: Transfer Techniques

Episode 1904 Description and Preview

Use common tools to create fabulous images that can be transferred to fabric and used in your next art quilt.





Projects Featured in this Episode:

Jane Dávila uses an orange oil-based solvent to transfer photos from paper to fabric.

Ana Buzzalino edits photos with a slide show software program on her computer and transfers them to her quilts.

Kristine Lundblad shows how to pack a quilt for shipping.

