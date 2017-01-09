Episode 1905: Bowls and Buses

Episode 1905 Description and Preview

Projects Featured in this Episode:

Heidi Lund fashions fabric bowls using lush batik fabrics and clever embellishment techniques.

Quilt artist and vintage car enthusiast Teresa Shippy shows how she designed and selected fabrics to quilt a magical VW bus and other cars.

