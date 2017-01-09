Episode 1906: Tell Me a Story

Episode 1906 Description and Preview

Textile artists are no strangers to using their imaginations and their fabric stashes to create magic. In this episode, two artists share distinctly different methods and inspiration to make quilted artwork that tell stories.





Projects Featured in this Episode:

Mary Lou Donahue-Weidman pieces free and easy blocks to build her quilt narrative and shares encouragement on how to go about creating your own story quilt.

Inspired by her own photography, Leni Levenson Wiener captures familiar, everyday moments and translates then into compelling works.

To learn more about the projects in this episode purchase the eBook in the Interweave Store filled with every project featured in Quilting Arts TV Series 1900.

Stream previous episodes of Quilting Arts TV at QNNtv.com or purchase full seasons of Quilting Arts TV on DVD at the InterweaveStore.com.

Other topics you may enjoy: