Episode 1908: Appliqué Three Ways

Episode 1908 Description and Preview

Whether by hand, machine, or fusing, appliqué always makes a statement in a quilt. This episode explores three ways to appliqué.





Projects Featured in this Episode:

Ellen Lindner appliqués by machine using her double–reverse appliqué technique.

Heidi Lund transfers, presses, and fuses raw-edge images to create an appliqué wall hanging.

Host Susan Brubaker Knapp shares her favorite needle-turn hand appliqué tips.

To learn more about the projects in this episode purchase the eBook in the Interweave Store filled with every project featured in Quilting Arts TV Series 1900.

Stream previous episodes of Quilting Arts TV at QNNtv.com or purchase full seasons of Quilting Arts TV on DVD at the InterweaveStore.com.

Other topics you may enjoy: