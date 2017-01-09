Episode 1909: Enhance the Surface

Episode 1909 Description and Preview

Add interest to your next quilt with a variety of embellishment techniques. This episode explores unusual embellishments and metal leaf.





Projects Featured in this Episode:

Mary Lou Donahue-Weidman embellishes quilts with beads, buttons, jewelry, and found objects.

Ana Buzzalino adds glitter and sophisticated shine to her quilts using metal leaf.

