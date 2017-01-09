Episode 1910: Borders and Finishing

Episode 1910 Description and Preview

There are many ways to finish a quilt, from borders, to binding and facing, and more.





Projects Featured in this Episode:

Leni Levenson Wiener shows two techniques: how to finish quilts with stretcher bars and a rolled, stitched edge.

Wendy Butler Berns pieces a colorful quilt border with her random piecing technique.

To learn more about the projects in this episode purchase the eBook in the Interweave Store filled with every project featured in Quilting Arts TV Series 1900.

Stream previous episodes of Quilting Arts TV at QNNtv.com or purchase full seasons of Quilting Arts TV on DVD at the InterweaveStore.com.

09

Other topics you may enjoy: