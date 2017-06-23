Episode 2001: Celebrate the Artist Within

Episode 2001 Description and Preview

Celebrate the 10th anniversary of “Quilting Arts TV” with host Susan Brubaker Knapp, who presents a retrospective featuring the artists—past and present—who express and advance the quilting arts.

Projects Featured in this Episode:

Collage artist and photographer Leni Levenson Wiener creates quilted portraits with her own images and appliqué. This project is available as a free download to members of the Quilting Daily community. Click on the project image above to get your copy.

Sarah Ann Smith and Susan Brubaker Knapp share their paths becoming professional quilt artists and tips to help viewers, too. This project is available as a free download to members of the Quilting Daily community. Click on the project image above to get your copy.

