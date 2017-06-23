Episode 2002: Feline Fever

Episode 2002 Description and Preview

Find inspiration close to home with projects featuring cat companions.

Projects Featured in this Episode:

Fiber artist Laurie Russman celebrates her pets in intricate pet portraits with plenty of threadwork and whimsy. This project is available as a free download to members of the Quilting Daily community. Click on the project image above to get your copy.

Quilt designer Cathie Hoover uses double-reverse appliqué to create a small 21st-century quilt inspired by ancient civilizations and cave drawings.This project is available as a free download to members of the Quilting Daily community. Click on the project image above to get your copy.

Stream previous episodes of Quilting Arts TV at QNNtv.com or purchase full seasons of Quilting Arts TV on DVD at the InterweaveStore.com.

