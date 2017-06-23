Episode 2003: Celebrating Sheers

Episode 2003 Description and Preview

Sheer fabrics have long been the material of the greater sewing world but their beauty and mystery are perfect for art quilting as well.

Projects Featured in this Episode:

Textile artist Lisa Walton paints, cuts, and folds organza in a technique she calls sheer origami, creating beauty and texture in an art quilt. This project is available as a free download to members of the Quilting Daily community. Click on the project image above to get your copy.

Printmaker and quilter Martha Wolfe celebrates the time-honored Korean art of pojagi with printed and painted organza she sews with flat-felled seams, creating a two-sided work of fiber art. This project is available as a free download to members of the Quilting Daily community. Click on the project image above to get your copy.

