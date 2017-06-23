Episode 2004: Culture in Cloth

Episode 2004 Description and Preview

Transform art images from one medium to another and express old cultures in new ways. Inspiration may come from ancient texts or the traditions of a foreign land. Be open to the possibilities.

Projects Featured in this Episode:

Art quilter Enid Gjelten Weichselbaum translates ancient Norse sagas and images from books of yore into story quilts that represent her culture and encourage exploration into one’s own heritage. This project is available as a free download to members of the Quilting Daily community. Click on the project image above to get your copy.

Quiltmaker Pepper Cory celebrates Far East culture with a project using patchwork and sashiko to create wrapping cloths called furoshiki. This project is available as a free download to members of the Quilting Daily community. Click on the project image above to get your copy.

Stream previous episodes of Quilting Arts TV at QNNtv.com or purchase full seasons of Quilting Arts TV on DVD at the InterweaveStore.com.

Other topics you may enjoy: