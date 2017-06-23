Episode 2005: A Sense of Place

Episode 2005 Description and Preview

Celebrate perspective and places.

Projects Featured in this Episode:

Art historian and quilter Timna Tarr takes an aerial view of her surrounding and uses today’s technology to illustrate it into art quilts. This project is available as a free download to members of the Quilting Daily community. Click on the project image above to get your copy.

Textile artist Ann Loveless celebrates the lakeshore by combining fabrics, fibers, and free-motion techniques into a small art quilt. This project is available as a free download to members of the Quilting Daily community. Click on the project image above to get your copy.

Stream previous episodes of Quilting Arts TV at QNNtv.com or purchase full seasons of Quilting Arts TV on DVD at the InterweaveStore.com.

