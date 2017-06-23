Episode 2006: Tech Tricks

Episode 2006 Description and Preview

Combine traditional art forms and today’s technology for more creative opportunities. Plug in your devices and get ready for creative play with some high-tech assistance.

Projects Featured in this Episode:

Art quilter Sherry Kleinman uses photos and apps on her electronic tablet to create new quilting fabric, finishing up by painting on it. This project is available as a free download to members of the Quilting Daily community. Click on the project image above to get your copy.

Quilter Laurie Russman transforms her favorite photos into colorful fiber art with pens, ink, and free-motion stitching, introducing viewers to a variety of apps to play with. This project is available as a free download to members of the Quilting Daily community. Click on the image of Susan Brubaker Knapp and Laurie Russman above to get your copy.

Stream previous episodes of Quilting Arts TV at QNNtv.com or purchase full seasons of Quilting Arts TV on DVD at the InterweaveStore.com.

Other topics you may enjoy: