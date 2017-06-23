Episode 2007: Pieces and Parts

Episode 2007 Description and Preview

Deconstruct a well-known block or technique, and then reconstruct it into new art. In this episode, techniques for creating a vibrant scrap quilt are coupled with a 21st-century approach to finishing an art quilt.

Projects Featured in this Episode:

Textile artist Malka Dubrawsky combines scraps in a new way as she considers shapes and colors in her quilts. This project is available as a free download to members of the Quilting Daily community. Click on the project image above to get your copy.

Art quilter Sarah Ann Smith shares her thoughts on facing a quilt and the techniques for achieving crisp corners, a useful hanging sleeve, and a professional finish for her art. This project is available as a free download to members of the Quilting Daily community. Click on the image of Susan Brubaker Knapp and Sarah Ann Smith above to get your copy.

Stream previous episodes of Quilting Arts TV at QNNtv.com or purchase full seasons of Quilting Arts TV on DVD at the InterweaveStore.com.

