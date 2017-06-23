Episode 2008: Handmade Gifts

Episode 2008 Description and Preview

Gifts made by hand celebrate love and friendship. With a little ingenuity—and inspiration from these artists—anyone can create a small treasure to keep or give.

Projects Featured in this Episode:

Teacher and author Pepper Cory creates useful gifts in the Japanese tradition of zakka. This project is available as a free download to members of the Quilting Daily community. Click on the project image above to get your copy.

Mixed-media artist Teresa Shippy embellishes and sews a whimsical journal cover for a favorite writer or artist. This project is available as a free download to members of the Quilting Daily community. Click on the project image above to get your copy.

Textile artist Cathie Hoover creates a needle cushion that organizes sewing machine needles that any quilter will use and treasure. This project is available as a free download to members of the Quilting Daily community. Click on the project image above to get your copy.

