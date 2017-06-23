Episode 2011 Description and Preview
Creative use of negative space adds impact to art and quilts. Some projects create negative space literally—by cutting out portions between stitching—while others employ crafty ways to use up and recycle random pieces into new work.
Projects Featured in this Episode:
Quilter and maker of wearable art Jenny K. Lyon merges her skills in garment sewing with free-motion threadwork to create a high-fashion cutwork scarf. This project is available as a free download to members of the Quilting Daily community. Click on the project image above to get your copy.
Fiber artist Lisa Walton makes an original art quilt out of fused fabrics and leftover bits, employing bold, free-hand cutting and fearless improvisation. This project is available as a free download to members of the Quilting Daily community. Click on the project image above to get your copy.
2 thoughts on “Episode 2011: Cut It Out!”
Please explain! My mom always taught me cut with my hand over the pattern. No one does it this way on tv. Is that old advice? Please advise. Thanks
I also learned to sew from my mom–and she would hold the pattern down with one hand and cut with the other. So that is a habit I carry with my even today. Actually, I’ve learned through the years, the best technique is the one that works for you! When I’m cutting out smaller pieces, I might just put a finger or two on the pattern, and something I learned at a workshop last year was to use a long, acrylic ruler to hold down the edge of a garment pattern piece if the edge is very long.
Presenters on TV will often place their hands so that the pattern is still visible to the viewer. This may not be the process they use in their studios, but show off the materials they are using.
I hope this helps! And thanks to all moms who taught us to sew! – Rose