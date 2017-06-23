Episode 2011: Cut It Out!

Episode 2011 Description and Preview

Creative use of negative space adds impact to art and quilts. Some projects create negative space literally—by cutting out portions between stitching—while others employ crafty ways to use up and recycle random pieces into new work.

Projects Featured in this Episode:

Quilter and maker of wearable art Jenny K. Lyon merges her skills in garment sewing with free-motion threadwork to create a high-fashion cutwork scarf. This project is available as a free download to members of the Quilting Daily community. Click on the project image above to get your copy.

Fiber artist Lisa Walton makes an original art quilt out of fused fabrics and leftover bits, employing bold, free-hand cutting and fearless improvisation. This project is available as a free download to members of the Quilting Daily community. Click on the project image above to get your copy.

Stream previous episodes of Quilting Arts TV at QNNtv.com or purchase full seasons of Quilting Arts TV on DVD at the InterweaveStore.com.

