Episode 2012: Transformations with Paint

Episode 2012 Description and Preview

Transform the simple surface with paint and other surface design techniques to create an inspiring canvas and then use this new material in an art quilt.

Projects Featured in this Episode:

Fiber artist and painter Sherry Kleinman merges two loves to create an artistic wall hanging in vibrant, painted hues on simple canvas with stitched accents. This project is available as a free download to members of the Quilting Daily community. Click on the project image above to get your copy.

Quilter Sarah Ann Smith uses surface design and Thermofax screens to enhance fabric, creating fused and collaged art quilts. This project is available as a free download to members of the Quilting Daily community. Click on the project image above to get your copy.

