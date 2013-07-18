Traditional and Modern Quilting: Free Tutorials on Quilt Design

Design your own quilt from subtle to dazzling with this free download!

Sometimes it seems that fabric and thread are the only connections shared between contemporary and traditional quilting. But of course, modern quilting has its roots in many traditional methods. In fact, many contemporary quilters actually got their start as traditional or Victorian-style crazy quilters. No matter your style, now is your chance to get the inside scoop on designing your own quilt to create a modern or traditional effect; or to add a little of both into your quilting designs.

This eBook will take your quilt designs in many directions, and perhaps help you explore new ideas you otherwise wouldn’t. Discover design using prints and white shades for a toned down look, or go the opposite and turn up the color. Overcome ‘color block’ by learning to expand your color palate beyond your favorites, then discover some unexpected geometric inspiration. Each fun method for designing quilts is included in this exclusive collection, and it can be yours today free!

