Animal & Pet Quilts by Elizabeth Hartman

Pet quilts, whether they are a portrait of your furry friend or a depiction of wildlife found in oceans, forests, or even zoos, are turning heads. One quilter and pattern designer who is embracing this type of modern quilt is Elizabeth Hartman. You’ve probably seen her quilt patterns Fancy Forest or Fancy Foxes with the animal designs derived from piecing rather than applique or foundation piecing.

I’m enamored with her designs so I’ve decided to pull together a list of my favorite three animal and pet quilts to share.

Create an ocean full of pieced sea life with this charming pattern by Elizabeth Hartman! This playful modern quilt is perfect for a child’s room or as a whimsical decoration for your home. The easy-to-follow instructions by Elizabeth teach you how to piece sea creatures including whales, turtles, fish, and more. For directions along with enough fabric to make the quilt top and binding from Elizabeth’s Reef collection for Robert Kaufman Fabrics, check out the quilt kit. Or create your own version of this quilt when you get the pattern and choose your favorite fabrics to showcase.

You’ll want to tap into your inner sloth when you lounge under this cute quilt. Each of the four large blocks depicts a sloth clinging to a tree trunk. The quilt kit includes piecing directions to make a 62” x 62” throw quilt and fabrics from Elizabeth’s Pond collection for Robert Kaufman Fabrics. The layout and color choices in this quilt remind me of Andy Warhol’s iconic screen prints. I’d love to make a version of this quilt with a wider range of background colors or go wild with sloths in unexpected colors. If Mr. Warhol pictured Marilyn Monroe with a blue face, why can’t I do the same with a sloth?

In my world, fall is all about the plaid shirts, sweaters, and cuddling under a blanket with a warm drink. This adorable quilt by Elizabeth has autumn written all over it! Four dapper dachshounds dance across the quilt top wearing plaid sweaters and one is even wearing his hippest glasses. The quilt pattern includes piecing directions for three different quilt sizes. If you want to make the throw size pictured, get the quilt kit which includes the fabric and flannel for the quilt top and binding. How cute would it be to make a couple of dachshound pillows using this pattern?

Discover more animal and pet quilts designed by Elizabeth Hartman when you visit our friends at Keepsake Quilting. Which one is your favorite?

Happy quilting!

