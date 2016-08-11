Free Small Quilting Projects Perfect for Back to School

As the summer is winding down, a new school year is quickly approaching.

I can’t resist perusing aisles bursting with colorful notebooks, fresh writing utensils, and those pristine pencil pouches. Inevitably a new set of colored pencils or a pack of brand-new pens will make their way into my cart.

This year I’ve decided to add a few small quilting projects to my stash rather than stockpiling more supplies.

Here are the five free patterns for small quilting projects I can’t wait to make (and you can make them too, just follow the links and click on Download Now):

First things first, I need a pouch (or a few) to house my extensive collection of writing utensils. This pattern for the Zippered Pouch by Debbie Grifka is just what the teacher ordered! It’s larger than a standard pencil case so it can hold a lot. Debbie’s pattern is so easy to tailor to any style or even to highlight what’s inside when you make several. I’m planning to make a black and white one for pens, a vibrantly bright one for colored pencils, and a scrappy one I can throw in my bag when I want to make art outside of the studio.

If I’m going to be taking my art making on the road I’ll also need a new glasses case. I have a hunch most everyone reading this wears glasses from time to time. Whether you wear them for blocking UV rays or for reading the fine print, you’ll want to add Karen Fricke’s Seeing Double free glasses case pattern to your must-make list. For those of us who juggle several pairs of specs, she also designed variations on her pattern to hold two or even three pairs of glasses. No more fumbling with multiple cases to find the pair we’re looking for!

No studio or supply list is complete without a sketchbook. Since I’ve got sketchbooks aplenty, my best bet is to freshen up what I’ve got with snazzy new book covers. Lyric Montgomery Kinard has a great pattern for a Sketchbook Slipcover. She uses cloth she’’ dyed, stenciled, and stitched to create hers. When you make your own adapt, it to suit your style–feature your favorite fabric print or embellish with embroidery.

Another small quilting project perfect for back to school season is this darling Laptop Computer Case by Helen Gregory. You’ll be protecting your computer in style when you sew up one of these cases with a convenient side pocket. Make one out of coordinates from your favorite fabric line or feature a selection of your hand dyed fabrics. For mine, I think I’ll use a print for the body of the bag and a solid for the outer pocket where I can embroider or stencil a design.

Last, but certainly not least, I’ll need a bag to carry these completed projects to and fro. Helen Gregory’s pattern for her Laptop Computer Messenger Bag is just what I was looking for. This little beauty is large enough to comfortably fit the materials you want to take here, there, and everywhere. With a large pocket in the back for a laptop in its case, there’s plenty of room for pouches, glasses, and sketchbook.

Whether you’re looking for back to school projects for the students in your life or if you want to bring new life to your stash of supplies, you can’t go wrong with these free small quilting projects. Discover more free patterns and tutorials on the Quilting Daily website and don’t forget to check out downloadable projects and patterns from Quilting Arts TV.

Happy sewing!

