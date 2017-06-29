Modern Quilts: Patterns You Can’t Put Down

As a life-long lover of exploring ideas, time periods, and lands through reading, it’s no surprise that I’m captivated by book-inspired modern quilts. Patterns and fabrics depicting passages from beloved books have become more and more popular.

I have been collecting fabric inspired by authors from Dr. Seuss to Jane Austen and have just completed a quilt for my mom featuring Nancy Drew fabrics. In the next chapter, I’d love to make a quilt that features stacks of books or quilt blocks depicting open books.

If you too are looking for literary-inspired modern quilts, here are a few patterns and quilt kits at the top of my summer quilting list:

As a self-proclaimed book nerd, this quilt is right up my alley! It’s easy to create the open book quilt blocks by using Angela Pingel’s foundation-piecing directions and foundations you can copy. The quilt kit features Angela’s Curious Dream fabric line for Windham Fabrics so you can show off her subtle and modern take on Alice’s adventures in wonderland.

There’s something so comforting about being surrounded by books filled with stories and adventures. You won’t have to trek to the library to be surrounded by literary inspiration once you make yourself a Personal Library Quilt. The kit includes fabric from Heather Givan’s Literary collection for Windham Fabrics featuring designs inspired by date stamps, ornate papers found inside classic novels, and printed text from Anne of Green Gables. The quilt pattern is also available individually so you can use your favorite fabrics to make this quilt in any, or all of, the three sizes directions are available.

When I read, I like to curl up under a quilt with my cat on my lap. Designer Wendy Sheppard joins our mutual love of quilting, reading, and cuddling with cats in one charming quilt kit! The whimsical fabrics from Maria Caluccio’s Smarty Cats collection for Windham Fabrics make a fun pieced and appliqued quilt you won’t want to put down until it’s finished.

You’ll be able to show off your favorite quilting motif with the simple yet striking design of this quilt designed by Erin Schlosser. Using a mix of solid and metallic fabrics, there are wonderful pops of color and design within a crisp white background. The negative space and subtle patterning of the fabric make this the perfect canvas to practice quilting by machine or by hand. I’d love to personalize my version of this quilt by free-motion stitching or embroidering book titles along the spines of these books.

We would never have the fantastic novels and non-fiction publications we do if writer’s block wasn’t overcome by the authors we love. This digital pattern designed by Tia Curtis uses applique to create windows into a writer’s world. The triangle and circle motifs highlight the eyeglasses, paperclips, and typewriters illustrated on the fabrics Tia used for her quilt. What fabrics would you use to make your own version of this quilt? I would probably also choose fabrics featuring text and office supplies, but I think it would be fun to use the written word as the inspiration for my quilting motif.

