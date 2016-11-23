Top 10 Thanksgiving Quilt Patterns

Thanksgiving is more than a meal shared with family or friends. Just as the name implies, it’s the time to thank and to give.

In honor of this favorite holiday, I’ve gathered ten quilt patterns for host and guest I think are the perfect additions to any Thanksgiving celebration:

Keep your green bean casserole warm on the go with the charming Casserole Cover pattern. If you want to go above and beyond, consider giving the casserole cover to the host of your dinner as a thank you gift.

Aprons also make a thoughtful thank you gift. I’m particularly taken with this Chevron Patchwork Apron pattern because the hostess of the Thanksgiving dinner I attend would love it.

Admittedly, quilting takes time—sometimes more time than we’ve got! It’s easy to break out your favorite Thermofax screens to make a quick set of tea towels as a thank you gift. You can wrap the towels around your contribution to the meal or wrap them in a gift bag with a bottle of wine.

Bring a fabric-covered jar or two full of treats to the Thanksgiving dinner you plan to attend. This easy project makes a wonderful gift for the host of your dinner. Plus, you can showcase your favorite fabrics and your treats at the same time.

Whip up a set of these patchwork napkins as a gift for your host or as a way to dress up your table. This is a fat quarter-friendly and easy patchwork project that is sure to be a hit!

The Simple Seedheads Table Mat is another fast and fabulous project ideal for Thanksgiving. Choose a favorite print for the binding and coordinating fabric for the center. Quilt it all together with a seedhead design or any other motif that fits in with your décor.

If you want more variety, try making these Modern Quilted Placemats. Add a pop of color to your table as you mix and match solid and print fabrics. The improvisational design means they sew up quickly and are easy to customize.

Practice your free-motion quilting on these unique quilted placemats! Combine basic quilting techniques including piecing, fusing, stitching, and binding as you make these simple, but unique placemats.

Shine the spotlight on your favorite fall colors when you make this Autumn Stripe Table Runner. There’s no need to be precise as you cut wedges of color for this improvisational table runner. Plus, this small project is also a great way to put a dent in your stash of fabric scraps!

This table runner from our friends at Keepsake Quilting is the captures the spirit of Thanksgiving seamlessly! I’m not the best cook, but this looks like a turkey I can manage making. Using piecing, appliqué, and fabric in the hues of harvest this makes a darling addition any Thanksgiving feast.

Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours!

