Episode 1306-2 Catherine Redford: African folklore embroidery

19 thoughts on “Episode 1306-2 Catherine Redford: African folklore embroidery

  3. I am a fairly new quilter but I have been doing handwork as long as I can remember.  This is the best hand stitching I have ever seen in my life! Please tell me where I can get more information on this type of stitching.  I would also love to know where I can find some of these regional type of patterns. It would be greatly appreciated.  This work is totally awesome! Thanks for sharing it with me! God Bless You!

  7. I watched Catherine on the PBS show Quilting Arts and she went step by step with her African Folklore stitching. I put it on my DVD and took my time learning this wonderful design,

  9. Could you please tell me how I can obtain instructions for the African Folk art embroidery?  I’m very interrested in learning how to do this.  Also, where can I obtain stencils?

     

    Thank you

    Fran

  15. A download of nothing, a drawing at least should have been given along with a discription of the stitches demonstrated. I am very disappointed in quilting Arts tv.

  16. I just finished watching the episode on PBS, at the end stated to put “Episode 1306” in the website for commplete instructions. Came searched, downloaded a 2 page document where page 1 highlight Catherine Redford: African folklore embroidery. Page two on are blank!
    Where are the instructions? Am I missing something?

  17. Post thoughts, my friend and I think it is a ploy to get people to buy the dvds and perhaps because of the date on here, perhaps messages aren’t even respond to. We noticed you don’t have a “Contact Us” anywhere on the page. HUMM…?

    1. Hi mccandlessquilts,
      I am not a robot. I will look into your problem with the download and get back to you directly. I apologize for that and will get to the bottom of it.
      We recently changed our website to a new program that helps us better monitor comments; you are correct, we were not very good at responding to questions earlier. We are trying to improve so we appreciate you giving us a chance. I’m sorry to hear you think doing business is a “ploy,” however.
      If you scroll down to the very bottom of the page and click on either Subscriber Services or Customer Service you will be taken to a page with contact information. This is our version of a “Contact Us” button.
      Kristine Lundblad, Associate Editor

