19 thoughts on “Episode 1306-2 Catherine Redford: African folklore embroidery”
This is a wonderful project, but the instructions do not offer any assistance for instructing on any of the stiches. Very disappointed!
I contacted Catherine to learn there is no book on this art form, which I’m anxious to explore…
Disappointing, indeed.
I am a fairly new quilter but I have been doing handwork as long as I can remember. This is the best hand stitching I have ever seen in my life! Please tell me where I can get more information on this type of stitching. I would also love to know where I can find some of these regional type of patterns. It would be greatly appreciated. This work is totally awesome! Thanks for sharing it with me! God Bless You!
http://www.needlenthread.com/videos
for those who asked about stitch instruction this sight I added the link to is my favorite!
I to was disappointed in the lack of instructions. Thank you stitchnj for the link.
I watched Catherine on the PBS show Quilting Arts and she went step by step with her African Folklore stitching. I put it on my DVD and took my time learning this wonderful design,
I was under the impression that all the directions for this would be on this site. Did I miss something? I’m a new member.
Could you please tell me how I can obtain instructions for the African Folk art embroidery? I’m very interrested in learning how to do this. Also, where can I obtain stencils?
Thank you
Fran
what lame instructions … Pokey always says to go to the website for instructions but none of our questions were answered …
A download of nothing, a drawing at least should have been given along with a discription of the stitches demonstrated. I am very disappointed in quilting Arts tv.
I just finished watching the episode on PBS, at the end stated to put “Episode 1306” in the website for commplete instructions. Came searched, downloaded a 2 page document where page 1 highlight Catherine Redford: African folklore embroidery. Page two on are blank!
Where are the instructions? Am I missing something?
Post thoughts, my friend and I think it is a ploy to get people to buy the dvds and perhaps because of the date on here, perhaps messages aren’t even respond to. We noticed you don’t have a “Contact Us” anywhere on the page. HUMM…?
Hi mccandlessquilts,
I am not a robot. I will look into your problem with the download and get back to you directly. I apologize for that and will get to the bottom of it.
We recently changed our website to a new program that helps us better monitor comments; you are correct, we were not very good at responding to questions earlier. We are trying to improve so we appreciate you giving us a chance. I’m sorry to hear you think doing business is a “ploy,” however.
If you scroll down to the very bottom of the page and click on either Subscriber Services or Customer Service you will be taken to a page with contact information. This is our version of a “Contact Us” button.
Kristine Lundblad, Associate Editor