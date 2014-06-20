Episode 1413-1: Julie Creus-Folded fabric card holder June 20, 2014Kristine Lundblad Download Now Other topics you may enjoy:Episode 1402-1: Sarah Ann Smith-Inside-out bagsEpisode 1402-2: Lyric Montgomery Kinard-Sketchbook coverEpisode 1402-3: Susan Brubaker Knapp-Quick cuffEpisode 1403-1: Jane Sassaman-Ribbon rosettesEpisode 1403-2: Susan Brubaker Knapp-Free-style embroidery Categories Quilting Arts TV Tags All QATV Projects, QATV Series 1400 Projects, Susan Brubaker Knapp
20 thoughts on “Episode 1413-1: Julie Creus-Folded fabric card holder”
How do I get the template for the folding fabric card holder? Thanks.
The title of the post is “Episode 1413-1: Julie Creus-Folded fabric card holder.” It may be on page 2 of the project list so scroll down to to bottom to see if there is a “next” button to click. When you get to the post, click on the download button and that will lead you to a downloadable PDF of Julie’s instructions. If you are not a member of the quiltingdaily.com community, you will need to sign up to obtain the download. It’s free to sign up!
Enjoy!
I made this but found heat and bond caused sticking to my needle when I top stitch. I would like to know when to use double sided fusible stiff interfacing. I made a second one using fusible fleece. It seemed to have more body. I was hoping for a video. thanks
Where is the template? Nothing but the run around when you ask straight up, There is NO next button. Why make it so hard to find this template?
Where are the hyper links , direct link to what you ask for instead of the run around.
Two hours of my day off waisted, trying to figure out this web suite.
SAD.
great show and I already printed off the folded box
Thanks
I had no trouble finding the template once I registered Quliting Daily. When I clicked to confirm my e-mal address, I was taken to the .pdf with the directions. The template is on the last page.
I look forward to making this with fabric from my leftover scraps!
Why can’t I find the pdf. with directions for the folded gift box?
click on the picture of the 2 of them.
WHERE is the FOLDED GIFT BOX which was shown 1st in this episode????
go here:
http://www.quiltingdaily.com/media/p/52261/showcontent.aspx
then click the red download button.
It took me a while to find it too! I think the website should be redesigned to make it easier to find!
I went to that site and could not find any red button
Dear MJB, I’m sorry you are having trouble finding Julie’s pattern. Try inputting this URL: http://www.quiltingdaily.com/quilting-arts-tv-extras/episode-1413-1-julie-creus-folded-fabric-card-holder . Once there, there is a blue DOWNLOAD NOW button. Clicking on that button leads you to the free directions and pattern.
I hope you enjoy making this project!
Is there any reason I couldn’t put the gift tag fabric square (and turning slit) on the outer fabric, so the gift tag could be seen without opening the gift box?
Hi gabuick,
I think that sounds like a great idea! Our members are so clever, honestly. Please share a photo in the Free Member Gallery, if you’d like.