Tradition with a Twist: In this episode of “Quilting Arts TV,” Sue Spargo connects dyers and spinners of yesteryear with today’s fiber artists as she creates a pincushion from hand-dyed wool and Leslie Tucker Jenison pieces a quilt with giant hexagons using cutting and sewing innovations.
35 thoughts on “Episode 1501 Preview Quilting Arts TV Series 1500”
Unable to download free patterns to this series. Can we still get the patterns?
Wonderful show today, but I can’t seem to download the pattern for the wool felt applique that was demonstrated during the show.
Where are the promised patterns. They ar no where to be found
The show says download our patterns. So where are the patterns?
I LOVE the pin cushion by Sue Spargo, how do I download the pattern and what are good sources for products to complete her projects? Looks like new passion for me, I am a knitter now, a quitler in years past, and love to embroider!! Please advise…I can’t wait……
Yesterday, Feb. 3, 2015, this new season started in my area (Charlotte NC.) Yippee!
Sorry can not find to print off free pattern of the pincushion on episode 1501. Please help
I just purchased series 1500 and now I am looking for the Sue Spargo pin cushion that was said to be available on the web. The only item I can find is a booklet to purchase for $15.00. I love the show that is why I purchased it, but having to purchaes the patterns as well is…upsetting to say the least.
I also see that no one appears to be responding to the numerous queries, is that new too? Ask for comments and questions and then ignore them?
Please say it isn’t so and point me in the direction of show patterns that used to be free.
Sue Spargo mentioned on episode 1501 that the pattern for her wool pincushion was on the website for free. I have not been able to find this pattern. Can anyone help me?
Can you email the link for the free pattern for the pin cushion by Sue Spargo, episode 1501?
Would like to find the link for the patterns you offer for the 1500 series!
I missed half of this epsode, I can’t find where I can watch the whole show. or the free patterns! please help!
I can’t believe we are having to pay for the FREE patterns mentioned on the 1500 series shows. This is insane. Jodie in GA
Looking for the pin cushion free pattern. Please let me know where to locate it
I was hoping to watch the show 1501 as I missed parts of it today. How do I get to do that?
What kind of die cutter was she using and when she uses monofilament thread in the top, what thread does she use in the bobbin?
Also trying to download patterns from shows, please do not discontinue lessons.
I sent an email to the customer service link in the upper right. They responded saying “I am forwarding your email to the home office for further assistance. ” Very disappointed that nothing has been done to help us out. I also wanted to watch Leslie Tucker Jennison’s part of #1501.
why can’t I download instructions to do these projects?????
Loved today’s show! I can’t get the pattern promised for the wool pincushion. Please help….
can’t find how to do those large Hexagons for quilt from 1501; family interrupted my viewing it on tv,,,,,,how do I watch it ?
it keeps showing me the preview for that 1501, but not the actual show????
You say free patterns on the series, but they are never easy to find
No one is anwering us. Very sad. I too like Leslie Tuckers Hexagons but can not find anything about it anywhere on the internet.
Hello Knitty46. With “Quilting Arts TV” Series 1500 we changed the system for obtaining patterns. Many of the comments here are almost two years old; I apologize that you do not see responses. We have a new web service that helps us respond to comments more quickly now.
Patterns for Series 1500 are available for purchase by clicking here.
Kristine Lundblad, Assoc. Editor