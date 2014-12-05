Episode 1501 Preview Quilting Arts TV Series 1500

Tradition with a Twist: In this episode of “Quilting Arts TV,” Sue Spargo connects dyers and spinners of yesteryear with today’s fiber artists as she creates a pincushion from hand-dyed wool and Leslie Tucker Jenison pieces a quilt with giant hexagons using cutting and sewing innovations.

Stream previous episodes of Quilting Arts TV at QNNtv.com or purchase QATV on DVD.

    I LOVE the pin cushion by Sue Spargo, how do I download the pattern and what are good sources for products to complete her projects?  Looks like new passion for me, I am a knitter now, a quitler in years past, and love to embroider!!  Please advise…I can’t wait……

  15. I just purchased series 1500 and now I am looking for the Sue Spargo pin cushion that was said to be available on the web. The only item I can find is a booklet to purchase for $15.00. I love the show that is why I purchased it, but having to purchaes the patterns as well is…upsetting to say the least.

    I also see that no one appears to be responding to the numerous queries, is that new too? Ask for comments and questions and then  ignore them? 

    Please say it isn’t so and point me in the direction of show patterns that used to be free.

  16. Sue Spargo mentioned on episode 1501 that the pattern for her wool pincushion was on the website for free.  I have not been able to find this pattern.  Can anyone help me?

  27. Hi everyone,

    I sent an email to the customer service link in the upper right.  They responded saying “I am forwarding your email to the home office for further assistance. ”  Very disappointed that nothing has been done to help us out.  I also wanted to watch Leslie Tucker Jennison’s part of #1501.  

    1. Hello Knitty46. With “Quilting Arts TV” Series 1500 we changed the system for obtaining patterns. Many of the comments here are almost two years old; I apologize that you do not see responses. We have a new web service that helps us respond to comments more quickly now.
      Patterns for Series 1500 are available for purchase by clicking here.
      Kristine Lundblad, Assoc. Editor

