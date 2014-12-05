Episode 1501 Preview Quilting Arts TV Series 1500

Tradition with a Twist: In this episode of “Quilting Arts TV,” Sue Spargo connects dyers and spinners of yesteryear with today’s fiber artists as she creates a pincushion from hand-dyed wool and Leslie Tucker Jenison pieces a quilt with giant hexagons using cutting and sewing innovations.

Stream previous episodes of Quilting Arts TV at QNNtv.com or purchase QATV on DVD.

Other topics you may enjoy: