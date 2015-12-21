Join host Susan Brubaker Knapp and guests for this episode, Curves and Cuts. Frieda Anderson shows how to use freezer paper and glue to achieve perfectly curved leaves. Also in this episode, Lisa Chin explores the latest technology to create custom-cut stencils using a computer and electronic cutter.

Stream previous episodes of Quilting Arts TV at QNNtv.com or purchase QATV on DVD or video downloads.

