Quilting Arts TV Episode 1413–Super Cute!

In this episode, Julie Creus shows how to turn fabric and interfacing into a folded gift box, Carrie Bloomston builds a fabric collage, and Margie Ullery teaches fusing basics while making a cute wall hanging.

Julie Creus Folded Fabric Card Pattern.

Susan Brubaker Knapp and Julie Creus on the set of “Quilting Arts TV.”

Carrie Bloomston shows how to make a fabric collage.

Margie Ullery demonstrates how to make this delicious wall hanging.

