In this episode, Julie Creus shows how to turn fabric and interfacing into a folded gift box, Carrie Bloomston builds a fabric collage, and Margie Ullery teaches fusing basics while making a cute wall hanging.
Julie Creus Folded Fabric Card Pattern.
|Susan Brubaker Knapp and Julie Creus on the set of “Quilting Arts TV.”
|Carrie Bloomston shows how to make a fabric collage.
|Margie Ullery demonstrates how to make this delicious wall hanging.
7 thoughts on “Quilting Arts TV Episode 1413–Super Cute!”
Where is the pattern for QATV Series 1400, program 1413, Julie Creus’ FOLDED GIFT BOX ?
Thank you !
I don’t see the templates for the Folded Gift Box. Help
The title of the post is “Episode 1413-1: Julie Creus-Folded fabric card holder.” It may be on page 2 of the project list so scroll down to the bottom to see if there is a “next” button to click. When you get to the post, click on the download button and that will lead you to a downloadable PDF of Julie’s instructions. If you are not a member of the quiltingdaily.com community, you will need to sign up to obtain the download. It’s free to sign up!
Enjoy!
I love your TV show, Quilting Arts. However, your website leaves a lot to be desired. I’ve struggled to find patterns that you always say are on the website. I, like the others that have commented above me, cannot find the Folded Fabric Card Holder pattern. When you click on the appropriate show 1413, and click on the picture of Julie Creus, there is a sentence that says for instructions click “here”. I’ve clicked “here” and it takes you to a “page not found”. I’ve tried repeatedly to find the pattern template, only to become more frustrated. In your above statement you say to scroll down to the bottom to go to a “next” button – there are no instructions anywhere that I can find. Quite frustrating. This is not the first time I’ve experienced this problem. Thanks for your attention to this matter.
Hi,
Sorry that link is broken. We were bound to have some of those when we created the new site. I’ll fix that broken link and continue to look for others, but in the meantime, you should be able to find the download for Julie’s Folded Fabric Card Holder here: http://www.quiltingdaily.com/quilting-arts-tv-extras/episode-1413-1-julie-creus-folded-fabric-card-holder
This website is a mess. Where is the pattern for the folded fabric card?
Hi MJB,
Thanks for your message, the pattern for the folded fabric card is linked to here in this comment. Please let us know if we can help you with anything else.
Best,
Brenna