Quilt with the Pros: Weekend Quilting Book Showcase

It’s the eternal struggle for quilters—time. Fortunately, popular Tied with a Ribbon blogger Jemima Flendt understands wanting to quilt but not having time to tackle a big project. Her new book, Weekend Quilting, features 16 beginner-friendly projects to sew in no time.

Using eight basic blocks and techniques, from Nine Patches and Pinwheels to English paper piecing and applique, Jemima shows you how to create quilts, runners, pillows, and wall hangings in just a few days. She also offers tips on saving time, working with precuts, choosing a color palette, and adding interest to quilt backs. “I don’t think of backing fabric as just utilitarian,” she writes. “I like to put personality into this part of the project as well. I prefer to use a fabric that will make the quilt reversible and a design on its own.”

And while the designs in Weekend Quilting are simple enough for novices to make, the finished projects don’t look “easy.” Just inspired. So inspiring, in fact, we’re ready to cancel our weekend plans and quilt. And we’re not alone.

For the next five weeks, quilting and sewing bloggers from around the globe will be making projects from Weekend Quilting and sharing them online. There will also be great giveaways along the way, including fabric, thread, and copies of Weekend Quilting. So stop by the blogs below to check out the fabulous eye candy and see what you can win!

Here’s a peek at who’s participating in the Weekend Quilting showcase:

