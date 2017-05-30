Quilt with the Pros: Weekend Quilting Book Showcase

It’s the eternal struggle for quilters—time. Fortunately, popular Tied with a Ribbon blogger Jemima Flendt understands wanting to quilt but not having time to tackle a big project. Her new book, Weekend Quilting, features 16 beginner-friendly projects to sew in no time.
Using eight basic blocks and techniques, from Nine Patches and Pinwheels to English paper piecing and applique, Jemima shows you how to create quilts, runners, pillows, and wall hangings in just a few days. She also offers tips on saving time, working with precuts, choosing a color palette, and adding interest to quilt backs. “I don’t think of backing fabric as just utilitarian,” she writes. “I like to put personality into this part of the project as well. I prefer to use a fabric that will make the quilt reversible and a design on its own.”
And while the designs in Weekend Quilting are simple enough for novices to make, the finished projects don’t look “easy.” Just inspired. So inspiring, in fact, we’re ready to cancel our weekend plans and quilt. And we’re not alone.
For the next five weeks, quilting and sewing bloggers from around the globe will be making projects from Weekend Quilting and sharing them online. There will also be great giveaways along the way, including fabric, thread, and copies of Weekend Quilting. So stop by the blogs below to check out the fabulous eye candy and see what you can win!
Here’s a peek at who’s participating in the Weekend Quilting showcase:
Monday, May 29th: Lisa Cox — A Spoonful of Sugar Designs
Tuesday, May 30th: Robyn Shapiro — The Strawberry Thief
Wednesday, May 31st: Melissa LeRay — Oh How Sweet
Thursday, June 1st: Emily Dennis — Quilty Love
Friday, June 2nd: Samantha Dorn — Aqua Paisley Studios
Monday, June 5th: Nadra Ridgeway — Ellis and Higgs
Tuesday, June 6th: Peta Peace — She Quilts A Lot
Wednesday, June 7th: Stacy Olson — Stacey Olson Design
Thursday, June 8th: Sedef Imer — Down Grapevine Lane
Friday, June 9th: Elizabeth Chappell — Quilters Candy Box
Monday, June 12th: Suzy Williams — Suzy Quilts
Tuesday, June 13th: Rachel Howard — Family Ever After
Wednesday, June 14th: Amy Sinibaldi — NanaCompany
Thursday, June 15th: Jodie Carleton — Ric Rac
Friday, June 16th: Ange Hamilton — A Little Patchwork
Monday, June 19th: Heather Andrus — Quilt Story
Tuesday, June 20th: Elea Lutz — Elea Lutz Design
Wednesday, June 21st: Lauren Wright — Molly and Mama
Thursday, June 22nd: Claire Turpin — Claire Turpin Design
Friday, June 23rd: Jennie Pickett — Clover and Violet
Monday, June 26th: Fat Quarter Shop — Fat Quarter Shop
Tuesday, June 27th: Alisha Orlando — Ministry of Fabric
Wednesday, June 28th: Minki Kim — Minki Kim Sewing Illustration
Thursday, June 29th: Jemima Flendt — Tied with a Ribbon
Happy quilting!
