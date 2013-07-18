The Beginner’s Quilting Guide Plus 4 Free Quilt Patterns for Beginners

Traditional pastimes, like learning how to quilt, are experiencing a renaissance today, with new “makers” adding a contemporary twist all their own. So the time is ripe for a guide to quilting for beginners that teaches the basics while inspiring new quilters to improvise their own designs.
In this beginner-focused collection, you’ll learn how to quilt from some of today’s top quilters. You can follow the beginner quilt patterns included, take your composition cues from the artists, or a little of both. Either way, you’ll learn how to make a quilt and quilting projects that you’ll be proud to display.
Any quilter can benefit from the beginning quilting skills covered in this collection, including how to make a quilt sandwich, how to choose thread and fabric, free-motion and straight stitching, simple fusing and piecing, composition, and finishing. Plus, you’ll find out about the tools you need have before learning how to quilt. Download this free eBook and learn to quilt from the experts today!
Don’t fret, we’ve got a collection of lessons on quilting for beginners that will have you making quilts in no time!
We all remember starting out, the triumphs and trials of our first attempts, but with a little guidance and helpful tips learning how to quilt for beginners can be fun. Open up this how to make a quilt for beginners eBook to find everything a beginner will need to get started quilting. Along with the pages and pages of how to quilt beginner tips and instructions, we’ve included a variety of easy designs for you to choose from. Whether you want to learn how to quilt or are looking to gain skills, this eBook is the perfect place for easy quilts and quilting how-to!
Free Beginning Quilting eBook: Easy Projects + Tips from Leni Levenson Wiener & Tula Pink
These well-known quilt artists team up for a rundown on the basics of how to quilt for beginners. They cover fabric and thread choice, tools, basic construction, and stitching techniques, then give you two easy quilt patterns for beginners.
Art Quilting Made Easy by Lesley Riley
Has something held you back from making an art quilt? Maybe it’s the word “art” that has stopped you. Perhaps the endless products and embellishments seem overwhelming. Whatever the reason, making art quilts can be simple if you know where to begin. In this article, Lesley demonstrates how you can simply and easily create a small art quilt of your very own. Along with tips on how to begin, you’ll discover two easy quilt patterns for beginners and directions to help to personalize them to your liking.
Free-motion Stitched Placemats by Helen Gregory
You don’t have to make a large project to learn how to make a quilt. In this simple design of circles on squares, dressed up with a touch of free-motion stitching, you’ll practice most of the basic quilting techniques: piecing, fusing, binding, and stitching.
Creative Self Portraits by Yvonne Porcella
Sometimes starting a small project is just the thing you need! Self-portraits are not only quick, but a fun, spontaneous project to let your imagination let loose on. Are you ready to design a small quilt that reflects you? You will be after this fun beginner’s quilting tutorial. Learn how to quilt and get in touch with your whimsical side at the same time!
Quilted Pillow Cover by Sue Bleiweiss
This quilted pillow cover is very easy to construct—a great learn to quilt pattern for those who want to try free motion and straight quilting. It’s also a nice jumping off point to explore art quilting as the finished front could just as easily be bound and used as a wall hanging.
