The Beginner’s Quilting Guide Plus 4 Free Quilt Patterns for Beginners

Traditional pastimes, like learning how to quilt, are experiencing a renaissance today, with new “makers” adding a contemporary twist all their own. So the time is ripe for a guide to quilting for beginners that teaches the basics while inspiring new quilters to improvise their own designs.

In this beginner-focused collection, you’ll learn how to quilt from some of today’s top quilters. You can follow the beginner quilt patterns included, take your composition cues from the artists, or a little of both. Either way, you’ll learn how to make a quilt and quilting projects that you’ll be proud to display.

Any quilter can benefit from the beginning quilting skills covered in this collection, including how to make a quilt sandwich, how to choose thread and fabric, free-motion and straight stitching, simple fusing and piecing, composition, and finishing. Plus, you’ll find out about the tools you need have before learning how to quilt. Download this free eBook and learn to quilt from the experts today!

To receive your free download, join our mailing list and never miss news, tips, promotions or discounts.