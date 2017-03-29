Announcing “Words of Wisdom”

Reader Challenge finalists!

In the February/March issue of Quilting Arts, we presented the “Words of Wisdom” Reader Challenge and our clever readers stepped up to the challenge! Each quilt passes on some sage teaching—whether with a witty or serious tone. It was hard to choose but we’re pleased and proud to announce the finalists of this challenge:

Joanne Bell, “I’ve Got Your Back”

Linda Everhard, “Stop and Smell the Flowers”

Sandi Bond, “Seas the Day”

Terri Holderith, “Fun”

Ellie Sharman, “Bring a Map and Compass”

Lauren Horowitz, “Soap Bubbles”

Ann Ramsey, “For Beautiful Eyes”

Lisa Calkins, “Jane and Me”

Congratulations, finalists, and thank you to all who submitted their work for this challenge! We will share a sampling of finalists’ artwork in the August/September issue or online at quiltingdaily.com.

Next steps

Finalists, please ship your artwork to us (address below) to arrive no later than April 21, 2017. Include a shipping and handling fee of $10 (U.S.), $20 (Canada), or $30 (all other international). This fee, which must be paid in U.S. dollars, covers the shipping costs, packing materials, and handling for the return of your entry. Only cash, checks, or money orders can be accepted; no credit cards or electronic transfers. Checks or money orders should be made payable to F+W.

Please securely pack your quilt to resist damage from the elements (we suggest putting the quilt in a sealed plastic bag inside the main packaging). Also include your full name and mailing address (clearly written, please) inside the package.

The entire piece and all of its packaging must weigh less than 3 lbs. and fit inside a standard shipping/mailing box or padded envelope for return shipment.

Finalists, mail your entries to:

Quilting Arts Magazine/F+W

Attn: ‘Wisdom’ Reader Challenge

490 Boston Post Road, Suite 15

Sudbury, MA 01776

USA

Note: By submitting your reader challenge entry, you are authorizing F+W to publish your project in upcoming publications and promotional materials, on our websites and in other e-media, as well as to possibly display it at shows. F+W will not be held responsible for loss or damage due to circumstances beyond our control.

We reserve the right to keep and possibly display your “Words of Wisdom?” quilt until the week of July 7, 2017.

If you have questions, contact Katie at katie.chicarello@fwmedia.com.

We have a Reader Challenge in every issue. Subscribe to Quilting Arts Magazine and be among the first to learn about our next challenge so you can join in on the fun.

Full challenge rules and the next Reader Challenge can be found here.

