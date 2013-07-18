7 Free Small Quilting Projects

Small but mighty! Check out this free download with 7 designs for small quilting projects.
Sometimes a little small is in order, and we love a good small quilting project as much as the next quilter! In this free eBook, some of our favorite fiber artists share their artful, quick quilts and projects that can be finished in an afternoon. From a clever way to use up fabric scraps to a quilt in a day project, this free eBook has everything you need to get inspired to create small quilt projects.
Start with one of our two card case patterns, or whip up one of our scrap quilts to add some creative color to your life. Ward off chilly days and nights with the fun and functional trio of quilted projects, or create a little treasure box using your favorite materials. Each of these designs was hand selected for ease and enjoyment, and are ready for your personal creative touch. Download the entire collection to get started!
Discover how easy small quilt patterns and quilted projects can be!
Have you been searching for small quilt patterns and quilted projects? Have you been dying to change things up to work on a quick and easy quilt pattern? If so, than we’ve got you covered! This collection of small quilting projects is perfect for any quilter, from beginner to advanced. Make beautiful scrap quilts, wallets, and more, all with the free quilt projects in this collection.
Project #1
Little Treasures by Carol Fletcher
The design of this box is simple but pleasing and offers a great canvas to use when trying new embellishment ideas. After making one, you will find that it is difficult to stop. Download this project, grab your sparkly fabric, metallic paints, and Swarovski crystals and let the fun begin!
Project #2
Magical Card Case & Mini-Wallet by Normajean Brevik
Make it in an hour or less! If you’re looking for new and clever ways to use your fabric scraps, embellishments, and trims, these are the perfect small quilt projects for you. This business card case and mini-wallet is not only pretty and easy to make, it delivers your cards with the panache of a magic trick. Originally inspired by a child’s antique toy, this card case makes your card rise to the top when you pull an embellished cord or ribbon.
Project #3
Scrappy Patchwork Quilt by Lindsey Murray
This scrappy lap quilt is a great way to use up large scraps from your stash. Because this is a scrap quilt, there is no exact pattern to follow, only guidelines to help in the creation. Simply use coordinating fabrics from your stash to create a funky, fun look. And to keep this project quick and easy, you can use a pillowcase finish like Lindsey did. It’s truly a quilt in a day!
Project #4
Cold Weather Kit by Jen Eskridge
Stay warm with this coordinating scarp, headband, and glove-saver set. This set was inspired by chilly winter weather, convenience, and fashion. The headband is a quick, easy springtime project, but in with this kit they are also functional and fashionable accessories for winter. The glove-saver straps can be used with any pair of gloves and jacket you already own, a convenient and quick scrap quilt-like project. And of course, a cold weather kit would not be complete without tying the whole look together with a snuggly, minky-lined matching scarf. With these three items you will be ready to hit the slopes, build a snowman, or simply stay warm while out and about.
Project #5
Gift Card Wallets by Julie Herman
These wallets are the perfect mini, “quick quilts”, you can personalize for all your gift card giving. You can also use one to hold your own cards, so they stay organized. So often we lose gift cards or forget about them, but you won’t if you have them organized in this special gift card wallet. You can also make one for yourself to hold your own gift cards or loyalty cards in a stylish way.
Project #6
Mixed-Media Pillow Cover by Julie Fei-fan Balzer
Transform any room with a removable pillow cover. Scrap quilts are both fun and functional, and in the case of this project, make pillow covers easy to whip up in an afternoon. Add as much or little color to these covers, it’s up to you.
Project #7
Sunglasses Case by Terri Harlan
Whip up a padded case for your sunglasses, and you’ll soon find yourself making more for your friends. Simply select two coordinating projects (one for the top and the other for the lining) and pair them with a natural linen for a stylish combination. Create this quick project in an afternoon using basic quilting skills.
