Quilt Tour Alert! Travel to Paris with Quilting Daily

Passport? Check!

English/French dictionary? Check!

Luggage? Check!

Camera and credit card? Check and Check!

That’s just about all you’ll need to bring on this once-in-a-lifetime 9-day tour that focuses on Discovering the Quilted Treasures of France with Quilting Daily and your escort, artist and quilter Pam Holland. This 9-day excursion, from September 15-23, 2020, is sure to be fun, informative, and inspirational… a vacation for all of the senses!

France is a great place to visit, especially with a camera, French/English dictionary, a few Euros, and a good tour book. Even better when the tour is arranged for you!

Imagine your journey: you will depart from JFK International Airport and fly straight to Paris, France where the fun begins. After a panoramic city tour with a local professional guide, there will be plenty of time for shopping and sightseeing on your own or with new-found friends. Don’t miss the opportunity to stand atop the Eiffel Tower and gaze at Europe’s most beautiful city, eat croque-madame in a street-side Parisian bistro, or stroll the famous fabric outlets near Sacré Coeur and Montparnasse! Opportunities will abound for optional trips, relaxation, and experiencing the culture of Paris.

France is full of quaint shops with unique wares. The colors are vibrant – everything is a feast for the eyes.

Pair that amazing experience with a 2-day pass to the European Patchwork meeting in Alsace, France; a visit to the extraordinary garden of Impressionist painter, Claude Monet; an exclusive meeting with local French quilters for a special Show and Tell; daily breakfasts (croissants anyone?) and special dinners with fellow travelers; a hands-on workshop with extraordinary art quilter and tour host Pam Holland; and so much more. Optional guided tours of the famous Palace of Versailles and even an evening boat ride on the Seine River through the heart of Paris will make your trip complete. And not to worry: guests on this tour will enjoy first-class hotel accommodations as well as a private motor coach with a professional driver.

Boat rides on the Seine river pass by France’s own Statue of Liberty, as well as Notre Dame Cathedral and near the Eiffel Tower. It is a great way to see the city from a unique perspective.

Have you ever been to Paris? It is magical: full of history, art, great food, amazing shopping, and textiles old and new. How about the European Patchwork Meeting? This tour includes entry to the premier quilt show in Europe, with amazing exhibits, unique quilts from all over the continent, and a flavor all its own. If you love travel, if you love art, if you love color, quilts, and camaraderie, this is the tour for you!

It’s an opportunity of a lifetime, a trip to remember, and a wonderful way to visit Europe with other quilt lovers. Sign up for this amazing opportunity today.

Au revoir!

Best,

Vivika Hansen DeNegre

Editor