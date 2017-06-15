Modern Patchwork Magazine July/August 2017

Whether you make bold and graphic bed quilts, small projects for your home, or

charity quilts, these and more are all explored in the July/August 2017 issue of

Modern Patchwork magazine. Join in the fun of modern quilting and explore the

possibilities with new patterns from top designers, reviews of fresh fabrics and

books, and an interview with Katherine Jones, the Best in Show winner from

QuiltCon 2017.

Order your copy of the July/August 2017 issue today to:

 Learn how the 1,771 quilts donated to the Pulse Nightclub shooting victims

impacted the Orlando community

 Find a new technique, such as easy applique.

 Play with bold prints, graphic blocks, and new fabric lines.

 Make a dozen inspiring quilts.

 Experiment with color, value, and scale in a variety of quilted projects.

Modern Quilters Featured in This Issue:

Daisy Aschenhoug

Ebony Love

Nichole Ramirez

Deborah Fisher

Leanne Parsons..and more!

This fat-quarter-friendly project by Nichole Ramierz features two sizes of lovely Star-in-Star blocks.

"Shooting Stars in Stars" • 60" x 76"

Isn’t this quilt by Deborah Fisher cheery and inviting? Get the full-size templates here!

"Tulip" • 62" x 83"

A variety of curves and strips adds geometric interest to this modern quilt by Daisy Aschehoug. Get full-size templates for this quilt here!

"Halfspots" • 51" x 80"

Leanne Parsons’ quilt shines with two different pinwheel blocks and beautiful quilting.

"Pinwheel Whirl" • 60" x 72"

This paper-pieced pencil holder by Gosia Pawlowska is perfect for an office or studio. Print a set of full-size paper-piecing templates here!

Pencil Holder • 4 1/2" x 12"

Create the illusion of interlocking chain links with this fun design by Ebony Love. Get the full-size templates here!

"Intertwined" • 66" x 88"

Please Note: Modern Patchwork is committed to serving the quilting community regardless of sexual orientation, gender identification, creed, ethnicity, or age. In this issue, we discussed Quilts for Pulse, a movement lead by the quilting community in response to those affected by the tragic events at Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando, FL. Unintentionally, and regrettably, we failed to mention the LGBTQ community in this article and we offer our sincerest apologies for our mistake. Our goal, as always, is to bring you the latest and most relevant information from the quilting world that tells the whole story, from an all-inclusive perspective. We’ll continue to be vigilant in this respect, value your voice and welcome your feedback as we move forward.

