Modern Patchwork Magazine Winter 2017

Stoke the fires of your creativity with the latest issue of Modern Patchwork magazine.

Featuring brand new quilting projects from top designers, this issue has a wealth of techniques, ideas, and projects just waiting for you! From graphic quilts for the beginner, to more challenging projects for the seasoned sewist, you’ll find plenty to keep you busy during the long winter’s night.

But that’s not all: learn the ins and outs of working successfully with a longarm quilter and how to make the most of this collaborative experience. And, meet quilter Timna Tarr, one of the rising stars in the modern quilt world. Plus, you’ll find more tips, techniques, and trends throughout the pages.

Order your copy of the Winter 2017 issue today to:

Capture your creativity: Try a variety of the 21 patchwork projects featured on the pages of Modern Patchwork.

featured on the pages of Modern Patchwork. Discover new gadgets, books, and fabrics curated by the Modern Patchwork editorial staff.

curated by the Modern Patchwork editorial staff. Read a profile of longarm quilter and award-winning artist Timna Tarr.

and award-winning artist Timna Tarr. Learn about improv appliqué , and try your hand at a simple project designed by Cheryl Arkison .

, and try your hand at a simple project designed by . Practice making alphabet blocks with the guidance of QuiltCon’s People’s Choice 2015 award winner, Laura Hartrich.

Winter Wonderland

"Next Ombre" by Malka Dubrawsky "Blue Tiles" by Jenn Nevitt "Bubble Up Pillow" by Shayne Dickson

Mountain Retreat

"Line Quality" by Deborah Fisher "Red Coffee Pillow" by Gosia Pawlowska "Warp and Weft" by Natalie Barnes

Gather & Greet

"Improv Computer Sleeve" by Catherine Redford "Circles Galore" by Jean Nolte "Hexagon Playground" by Jennifer Auh Chon

Clear Skies

"Prismatic Chill" by Lesley Storts "Weshshire" by Julia Williams "Around the Speck" by Lee Chappell-Monroe

Other topics you may enjoy: