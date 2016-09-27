Make time to explore dozens of innovative and creative possibilities found in the 2016 October/November issue of Quilting Arts Magazine. For those who love machine quilting and want to improve their skills, learn about stitching organic backgrounds and creating beautiful feathers.

Have you tried painting on fabric? Learn two techniques: spontaneous fabric painting and using white paint as a resist.

And don’t miss tips on creating cohesive quilt designs and incorporating the concept of a color’s value.

You’ll love this issue if:

You want to explore the possibility of adding color and texture to art quilts

You are looking for inspiration for background quilting motifs

You are excited to learn how to stitch smooth feathers

You have an interest in easy but effective surface design techniques.

Order your copy of Quilting Arts Magazine October/November 2016 today, to:

Create effective artwork using a color’s value to create depth and contrast.

Be inspired by work of professional art quilters.

Learn to collaborate with another artist on an art quilt.

Make block printed fabric using easily accessed tools

Artists featured in this issue:

Grace Errea



Melissa Averinos



Joanne Sharpe



Jane Davila



Holly McLean



Bonnie Lagenfeld



Susan Brubaker Knapp



Leni Levenson Wiener

And more!

Melissa Averinos shows her technique in “Spontaneous Fabric Painting”

Materials for fabric painting and a project Averinos started with her painted fabrics Painted fabric

Joanne Sharpe discusses using commercial and handmade prints for resist dyeing

Check out Jane Davila’s block printed fabrics and learn how to make your own



Learn how to make wildflower monoprints and a project with flora–inspired fabric from Holly McLean

Bonnie Langenfeld teaches us how to create embellishment details with craft felt in

“Heat + Felt = Texture”

"Fall Night" "Fall Day" (detail) "Fall Day"

Don’t miss our Gallery of ‘Barnyard/Fair’ Reader Challenge quilts! Don’t you think they’re just amazing?

"Simple Pleasures" Amberlee Berry, High Point, North Carolina

