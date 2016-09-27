Make time to explore dozens of innovative and creative possibilities found in the 2016 October/November issue of Quilting Arts Magazine. For those who love machine quilting and want to improve their skills, learn about stitching organic backgrounds and creating beautiful feathers.
Have you tried painting on fabric? Learn two techniques: spontaneous fabric painting and using white paint as a resist.
And don’t miss tips on creating cohesive quilt designs and incorporating the concept of a color’s value.
You’ll love this issue if:
- You want to explore the possibility of adding color and texture to art quilts
- You are looking for inspiration for background quilting motifs
- You are excited to learn how to stitch smooth feathers
- You have an interest in easy but effective surface design techniques.
Order your copy of Quilting Arts Magazine October/November 2016 today, to:
- Create effective artwork using a color’s value to create depth and contrast.
- Be inspired by work of professional art quilters.
- Learn to collaborate with another artist on an art quilt.
- Make block printed fabric using easily accessed tools
Artists featured in this issue:
- Grace Errea
- Melissa Averinos
- Joanne Sharpe
- Jane Davila
- Holly McLean
- Bonnie Lagenfeld
- Susan Brubaker Knapp
- Leni Levenson Wiener
And more!
Melissa Averinos shows her technique in “Spontaneous Fabric Painting”
Joanne Sharpe discusses using commercial and handmade prints for resist dyeing
*Online Extra! Images published exclusively for quiltingdaily.com!*
Check out Jane Davila’s block printed fabrics and learn how to make your own
*Online Extra! Images published exclusively for quiltingdaily.com!*
Learn how to make wildflower monoprints and a project with flora–inspired fabric from Holly McLean
Bonnie Langenfeld teaches us how to create embellishment details with craft felt in
“Heat + Felt = Texture”
*Online Extra! Images published exclusively for quiltingdaily.com!*
Don’t miss our Gallery of ‘Barnyard/Fair’ Reader Challenge quilts! Don’t you think they’re just amazing?
*Online Extra! Image published exclusively for quiltingdaily.com!*
2 thoughts on “Quilting Arts Magazine, October/November 2016”
I have a subscription to Quilting Arts, and have had it for some time. I can find the magazine that I want on line what I am having a problem with is finding the on line option of downloading templates and designs.
I don’t think this is a very user friendly website, there is a lot of interesting information on it but it definitely needs some.work
I’m sorry to hear that you’re having difficulty finding the templates you’d like to download. If you are looking for any in particular, I’d be happy to help locate them or email them to you directly.
We are always looking for ways to make our website more user-friendly so we appreciate your feedback!
– Brenna