✓ Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

There are many quilters who never get further than making tops. The whole idea of layering, basting and stitching their quilts fills them with fear. Catherine Redford will take the mystery out of successful preparation and teach lots of ideas for finishing quilts, all without any scary free-motion stitching in her Walking Foot Quilting – Beyond the Ditch! Online Workshop.

The workshop includes patterns for quick projects so you have the perfect practice piece.

You will learn to press and baste your quilts before setting off with the feed dogs engaged and the walking foot in control to maintain the stitch length. It’s not all stitch in the ditch either! You will explore all manner of straight and curvy lines. You will move on to altered stitches and try some fun grids. Combined stitches add extra design elements before you learn to cope with sharp points and finish with a beautiful spiral.

With practical advice and a fresh attitude towards quilting, students will be encouraged to step out and quilt their own quilts. The very short learning curve means that with a little attention to detail, success is virtually guaranteed!

Walking Foot Quilting is a viable and modern way of finishing a quilt, not a second-class alternative.

Catherine will give her insight into choosing the right fabric for your projects.

What You Will Learn:

Lesson 1: A Quilt has Three Layers

Fabric and Batting choices

Thread and needles

Why use a walking foot?

Lesson 2: Keys to Success

Prepare your quilt top

Pressing matters

Lesson 3: Getting Ready

Baste any size of quilt

Setting up your machine

Lesson 4: Start Stitching

In the ditch vs. shadow quilting. Stops and starts

Different width lines (including matchstick quilting)

Grids

Lesson 5: Continuing on

Organic free form wavy lines

Branched lines and sharp pivots

Altering stitches (including serpentine stitch)

Combining stitches

Lesson 6: Adding the Extras

Straight line spirals

Circular spirals

Catherine will share her favorite supplies and how to utilize them.

Learn more by checking out Walking Foot Quilting— Beyond the Ditch! with Catherine Redford. The workshop starts on July 8, 2022 and runs through August 5, 2022. Registration ends on July 15, 2022.