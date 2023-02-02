Around this time each year, many of us start falling behind on our New Year’s resolutions. Whether your goal is getting organized, completing five quilts, or using up my scrap bin, success is much more attainable with the right tools. I’m not great at sticking to resolutions, and I find my artistic vision evolves as the seasons progress. So from sharpened scissors to a design wall, I’ve come up with the ultimate list of what every sewing room needs so you can meet your goals for the new year!

So instead of reminding you to vacuum up all your loose threads, let’s review 10 things you might have overlooked in your sewing space this year and resolve to start 2023 right!

1 Sharpen Your Scissors: If you’ve had a busy year of projects (or someone has snagged your favorite shears unapproved) your cutting will go all the smoother after a good sharpen. Most knife sharpening facilities also service scissors but call ahead to make sure.

2 Machine Maintenance: Now is the time to give your sewing machine a little attention. I try to do an at-home service after each large project, but, a once a year checkup by a professional is a must for the busy quilter. After all the holiday making your machine deserves a deep clean. Photo courtesy of oxygen from Getty Images. 3 Replace Your Needles & Rotary Cutter Blades: Fresh, clean, oh my! Without a doubt, it’s my favorite thing to take the first cut on a stack of fabric with a new rotary blade! As for sewing machine needles, they should be replaced frequently, not just once a year! Undoubtedly, precise cuts and no-snag sewing make quilting more enjoyable.

4 Restock Your Favorite Colors of Piecing & Quilting Threads: Start the year off right! Get those big spools lined up and at your fingertips. Aurifil, Christa Quilts Thread Kit 5 Stash Your Stuff: Put everything away. Make a clean start from all of your fall and holiday crafting by clearing and refreshing your workspace. If you have wrapping paper scraps cluttering your sewing table, try to create a blank slate to start on this coming year’s projects. 6 Set Your Goals Visually: Consider putting together a vision board. Are there artistic goals you’re working on? Any inspirational photos you keep coming back to? Hang it next to your primary workspace. Photo courtesy of irynakhabliuk from Canva Pro. 7 Brighten Your Space: Add a task lamp near your sewing machine or favorite hand-sewing chair. Generally, adequate lighting can make a huge difference in your sewing posture allowing you to work longer, pain-free. 8 Comfort Matters: An ergonomic back cushion can also help improve your posture. All in all, unless you are blessed with a fully adjustable sewing table, your back needs extra support. Photo courtesy of Jam Visual Productions from Getty Images. 9 Update Your Design Wall: Change your design wall color to black (or navy). While this might be controversial, with trending colors leaning dark and moody, a black design wall would be an interesting perspective shift. Or will your quilt hang on a white wall in the end? More likely a dark saturated paint. Design with this in mind. 10 Try Something New, Just for You: Make a small niche in your sewing room to try something different this year. Then test out an innovative tool, a bold thread choice, a challenging pattern, or a new-to-you piecing technique – sometimes changing one small thing in your routine leads to growth and discovery. And that’s true for all of us! Photo from How to Organize a Quilting Room with Timna Tarr, featured in the the Winter 2023 issue of Quilting Arts magazine.

Now that you’re equipped with these suggestions for what every sewing room needs, I hope your sewing space will start to resemble a quilter’s paradise for a fruitful New Year!

About the Author

Katie Chicarello quilts and sews in rural Connecticut with her two young daughters, husband, and a cat that has a fondness for thread biting. As an art quilt enthusiast, she is always looking for ways to showcase this art form and learn something new.