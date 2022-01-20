10 Winter Quilts to Warm Your Heart and Hearth

Walking to the mailbox this morning I could see my breath puff out in small smoke signals in front of my face, my boots crunched in the sun-baked snow and sludge, and my mittened hands barely fit in the mail slot – yes, it’s officially winter. And to add some cozy to the cold, we’ve decided to dig into some of our favorite winter patterns! We found this blog post originally published in December of 2018 and immediately re-fell in love with all of these wonderfully wintry patterns. Some hearken to Christmas, but a majority of them simply represent winter beauty at it’s best. We hope you enjoy this collection of winter patterns and happy cozy quilting!

It’s winter, that means that it’s a quilter’s busy season! It seems like a good time to share some cool, winter quilts—here are some of our favorite chilly designs. Grab a mug of something warm and tasty and enjoy! Oh! And, if you’re not in the mood/don’t have the time/looking for instant gratification, we’ve included a couple of small quilting projects, too.

Originally designed as a couch-topper, this blue quilt has a shortened width, so that it drapes over the back of a couch without being folded. The placement of the quilt blocks in Blue Delight allows the quilt break symmetrically over the couch. Excellent patchwork design, perfect for quilted home decor! The shibori-inspired fabrics are refreshing—a fabulous blue-and-white quilt.

Snowflake Star by Scott Flanagan

This is the perfect quilt for the quilter who wants to expand their piecing skills and display a gorgeous quilt all winter long! The blocks in Scott’s Snowflake Star quilt vary only slightly in piecing but significantly in color and the alternating quilt block placement creates the effect of large stars set in a lattice of crisp blue and white; the perfect winter setting. Scott added in crisp batiks, but they’re easily swapped out with fabrics of your choosing—try a pop of purple, perhaps!

Snowflakes by Barbara Fiedler and Sherri Driver

Snowflakes looks complex, but foundation paper piecing makes this winter quilt a breeze to sew. Crystal snowflakes glisten on this 65½” x 75″ throw or lap quilt—it’s fun for the holidays, but you can break it out early to enjoy all winter long.

Catching Snowflakes by Diane Tomlinson

If the traditional red and green Christmas palette isn’t your thing, consider Diane Tomlinson’s holiday quilt, Catching Snowflakes, finished in a lovely combination of muted prints. The two simple quilt blocks in this throw-size quilt are perfectly suited for these calm and peaceful colorways.

Snowmen in the Woods by Quiltmaker staff

Originally appeared in Quiltmaker November/December 2003

Snowmen in the Woods features easy appliqué and simple foundations. Each charming snowman is a one-of-a-kind creation nestled among the trees, just like ones we make outside on special snowy days at home. Patterned in two sizes—crib or wall quilt (37″ x 46″) and lap or throw quilt (58″ x 73″)—this project can adorn your walls or keep you warm during the chilly, holiday season. As a bonus, you’ll find appliqué accessories for a stylish snowlady in the quilt pattern!

Santa Crossing by Wendy Sheppard

Here’s something you may have noticed: a quilt with red in it does not necessarily feel “cool.” Red is a warm, fiery color! Wendy Sheppard created the ideal holiday quilt design with Santa Crossing! The design is made of snowflakes, sleigh runs and twinkling stars, perfect for a planned and scrappy selection of holiday fabrics. Plus, the pops of red help with that warm, cozy feeling.

Winter Critters by Sonja Callaghan

We love Winter Critters by Sonja Callaghan is wonderfully whimsical! It’s foundation-pieced to create those crisp, clean lines, and adds quite a bit of fun to your holiday décor! Utilize your stash by assembling your favorite tone-on-tones when you create these adorable critters in a winter quilt.

Dakota Snowstorm by Jodi Crowell

Dakota Snowstorm gives you the chills, doesn’t it? Bright blues on a crisp white background really tell a wintery story. Jodi Crowell mixed two classic quilt blocks to create this stunning monochrome quilt. Don’t worry, though! You’ll stay extra warm in this double-size winter quilt.

This is for the ambitious quilter, but finishing this beauty is like giving yourself a gift! Midnight Snowfall by Brenda Sutter isn’t as hard as it looks—intermediate quilters are a good skill level match for this king-size stunner. Make unique Dresden plate snowflakes with wedges in three different sizes and add smaller appliqué or embroidery snowflakes for a visual boost. And, if you’re wondering how you might finish this quilt, we’ve included quilting motifs and a diagram to inspire you.

Not feeling like diving head first into a big project? These White Christmas Mini Mats are quick, fun, and adorable. Here’s what makes them fun: just like snowflakes, no two of these wintry mini mats are alike.

Another quick project! Here’s a little twist on those paper snowflakes we made as kids… These fabric snowflake coasters are made using freezer paper stencils and painting on fabric and we have the directions and materials list available to you on our website. Make sure to get your free instructions for the Let it Snow Snowflake Coasters By Elin Waterston. Try something new this winter!



Wherever you are, stay warm!