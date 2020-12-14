19 Free Holiday Quilting Projects That You Can Still Get Done Before Christmas

Christmas is practically on our doorstep! And considering the fact that this holiday season is going to look a bit different than what we’re used to, we think that delving into some extra holiday quilting projects might be just the ticket this year. That’s why we’ve pulled these fun, FREE, and quick projects from our vast library and have compiled them into one easy-to-manage resource. 19 free holiday quilting projects spread over three free eBooks sounds to us like a wonderfully creative way to approach the upcoming holidays. From homemade Christmas ornaments to gift ideas to an array of small quick quilted projects, here are some of our favorite projects that you could feasibly get done this weekend!

6 FREE Homemade Christmas Ornament Ideas

Handmade Christmas gifts go hand in hand with the joy of the holiday season. What better way to celebrate than by learning how to make ornaments with 6 Free Homemade Christmas Ornament Ideas from Quilting Daily? Whether you’re an experienced quilter looking for Christmas applique ideas or are just looking for some quick Christmas arts and crafts projects, these homemade Christmas ornament ideas will help you learn everything from how to make quilted ornaments to Christmas snowmen. Presented by Marianne Fons and Liz Porter, these homemade Christmas ornament gifts will keep this holiday season simple.

Your Free Homemade Christmas Ornament Ideas eBook brings you the best holiday ideas and easy ornaments!

6 Free Homemade Gift Ideas for Art Quilters

As holiday time approaches, quilt artists and sewists start making a list of quilted gift ideas to make for their friends and loved ones. In our experience, the best homemade gifts display our creative artistry but are also easy to make. We’re busy people, after all! So we’ve gathered some of our most popular gift ideas and put them together in this must-have free eBook.

Holiday table runners not only make great gifts, they’re the quickest way to make a room festive. In this download, you’ll find two table runners, a contemporary Christmas table runner made with patchwork and snowflake appliques and a whole cloth-style painted runner. Make your table even merrier with our pattern for patchwork candy cane napkin holders, you could whip up a batch in an afternoon. For homemade gift ideas that are fast but stylish, we have a reversible wine bottle cover, a sassy and sophisticated friendship bracelet pattern, and coffee cuffs that will put a little zip into your Christmas quilting projects.

With so many fun and unique handmade gift ideas to choose from, which will you begin first?

7 Free Small Quilting Projects

Sometimes small is in order, and we love a good small quilt patterns as much as the next quilter! In this free eBook, some of our favorite fiber artists share their artful, quick quilts and projects that can be finished in an afternoon. From a clever way to use up fabric scraps to a quilt in a day project, this free eBook has everything you need to get inspired to create small quilt patterns.

Start with one of our two card case patterns, or whip up one of our scrap quilts to add some creative color to your life. Ward off chilly days and nights with the fun and functional trio of quilted projects, or create a little treasure box using your favorite materials. Each of these designs was hand selected for ease and enjoyment, and are ready for your personal creative touch. Download the entire collection to get started!

Discover how easy small quilt patterns and quilted projects can be!

There you have it, 19 free projects that you can still get done before Christmas. And if you’re looking for other easy gift ideas don’t forget about the Easy Gifts section of our amazing Holiday Gift Guide. Tackle your entire gift list with quick and easy patterns that work up in a weekend! Quilt giftable bags, accessories, pillows and more that anyone will love.

Happy Quick Gift Quilting!

Your friends at Quilting Daily