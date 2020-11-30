2020 Highlights: A Compilation of Quilting Goodness

As this, shall we say “interesting,” year comes to a close, the editorial staff at Quilting Daily is looking back and reminiscing on the year 2020. Despite its obvious challenges, we were able to come up with a number of fond memories. Below are just a few of our favorite aspects from 2020, the year that will forever live in infamy. From virtual connection with the quilting community, to learning the ropes working from home, to rekindled creativity, to memories of the very last quilt show we were able to attend before the world shut down, we came to the realization that there were still many things to be thankful for this year. There is kindness, beauty, and silver linings to glean from even the most challenging times. We encourage you to check out our 2020 compilation of goodness below and consider creating your own.

Virtual Connection and Renewed Mojo

This year has been a strange one—what with being mostly stuck at home, with limited visits from family and few excursions of any sort. We have all had to rearrange our lives to some extent.

It’s easy to focus on what we CAN’T do but there are some things I’ve found that we can do.

One of my favorite things has been to connect with the quilting community at large with the Quilt & Tell podcast. Co-hosts Tracy Mooney, Ginger Sheehy Tatic and I have tried to be honest and upfront as we have worked our way through the “new normal”. If you haven’t had a chance, give it a listen. Here’s a link to get you started.

Quilt & Tell Hosts

And, even when it’s hard, I’ve kept making quilts. Not at the normal number of quilts for the nine months since March but I’m finally getting my mojo back. I’ve finished 4 quilts since mid-October. They were all things already in progress. And because our family Christmas tradition is The Pile of Quilts, I need to have new quilts to put under the tree.

New Quilts

The thing I would like to say is this—be nice to you, do what you can do, set the bar low so you can accomplish what you set out to do. You’ll feel better for it.

We are all in this together. Let’s make it the best that we can.

Happy quilting,

Lori



Creativity in the Midst of Darkness

“Eyes on My Favorite Things” (detail) by Frances Holliday Alford

As 2020 comes to a close, I look back on a year like no other in my lifetime. But I am heartened by the artwork and commitment of creative people to uplift us all. A recent Quilting Arts Magazine Reader Challenge was the perfect salve to a difficult year—we asked readers to create quilts on the theme of a ‘silver lining’ and the work we received was prescient, optimistic, and shiny!

I am thankful to these quilters. They gave me strength and hope. The title of one quilt was “There is Light in the Darkest of Forests.” Amen, sister!

Look for a ‘Silver Lining’ gallery of readers’ work in the December 2020/January 2021 issue of Quilting Arts.

Kristine Lundblad, Managing Editor

Working Remote

2020 has been a doozy for sure! I’m extremely proud of our quilting team who transitioned to working remotely with such grace and perseverance, and a few laughs along the way! We went home on a Friday afternoon and by Monday everything had changed. Navigating the challenges of working remotely has strengthened our communication, how we do what we do to put together our magazines and, connected our team in an entirely different way. The silver lining is that we are stronger for it all and I am grateful for each of them and how they have gone above and beyond to get it done!

QuiltCon 2020

One of my favorite memories from 2020 was attending QuiltCon, the first (and last) major in-person quilt show of the year. It was February in Austin Texas, and I scoured the show floor, running into many of the contributors to the magazines and playing my own little game of trying to get a photo of the QuiltCon magazine with every quilt we featured. Most of all, the memories from that day in February are infused with the joy of being together with “my people” as we shared our love for modern quilts and the many connections that we have as human beings. I look forward to this coming year’s online event, QuiltCon Together, and one day sharing a high five with the best of show winner in person!

Vivika Denegre, Editor

What are your silver linings this year?

Happy quilty reminiscing from your friends at Quilting Daily!