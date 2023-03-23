How to Print on Fabric: 21 of Our Top Tips

Learning how to print on fabric — especially pictures — can be a daunting task for many sewers and quilters. However, with the right techniques and expertise, it can be a fun and creative way to add personalized touches to your projects. That’s why we’ve gathered 21 tips adapted from Quiltmaker Magazine to help you master the art of printing on fabric.

And whether you’re a seasoned crafter or a beginner, these expert tips will guide you through the process and answer any questions you may have. So, read on and learn how to create stunning fabric designs that are unique to your personal style!

Our Best Tips About How to Print on Fabric

Photo Preparation

1 Can I use any software application for printing on fabric? Anything printed on paper can be printed on fabric. Photos can be printed from image-editing or word processing software. Image-editing software will give you more flexibility in customizing your photos. 2 How do I prepare photos to print on fabric? Your photos must be in digital format, either from a digital camera or scanned from a traditional photograph. Consult the manual for your digital camera or scanner to learn how to transfer images to your computer. Once your photos are on the computer, crop them so you only print the portion of the photo you want and then resize them to the dimensions you wish to print. 3 How do I crop a digital photo? Almost any image-editing software has the tools to crop a photo. Consult your manual for specific details. In general, look for a cropping tool shaped like a square in the tool palette. Click on the tool, drag around the image and crop. Save the image at the size you want to print it in a JPEG format and use a new file name. 4 How do I make my pictures more interesting? Compose or crop the image to guide the viewer’s gaze to the subject. One way to do this is to apply the “rule of thirds.” Divide the picture area into vertical and horizontal thirds (like a tic-tac-toe grid). Instead of placing the subject in the center of the grid, place it on one of the four lines to create a picture with a more dramatic sense of scale or proportion. For example, line up a subject on line A or B. Or in a landscape photo, experiment by aligning the mountains or horizon on line one or two. 5 How do I make sure the photos are the right resolution? When printing digital photos on fabric, save each photo at the size you will be using with a resolution of at least 150 dpi. You can save at a higher resolution for better quality, but the files will take longer to print. 6 How do I arrange the photos for printing? Arrange the photos so that you can print as many as possible on a full sheet of fabric at once. If you’ll be trimming photos with no seam allowances, then the photos can touch each other. If you’ll be sewing photos to a fabric, be sure to leave 1/2″ between images for seam allowances when the photos are cut apart. It’s a good idea to first print out photos on plain paper, checking for color and composition and making sure you have enough trim space between photos for your project. 7 Is there anything else I should do to my digital photos? You can use image-editing software to correct colors by enhancing the brightness, contrast and/or saturation. Or you can change colors for special effects. When printing on fabric it can be helpful to slightly increase the saturation because the fabric will absorb more ink than paper. From our Shop Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting TV Series 4100 Bundle | Video Download + eBook Sale Product on sale $ 49.98 $ 39.99

All in all, printing on fabric is a valuable skill for any sewer or quilter who wants to add a personal touch to their projects. And with these 21 expert tips, you can now confidently create beautiful fabric designs that are unique to your personal style. Remember to experiment with different printing techniques and fabrics to achieve the desired results. With practice, patience, and these helpful tips, you can become a master of printing on fabric in no time!