26 Thanksgiving Songs & Podcasts You Can Cook or Quilt To

Thanksgiving is a time for family, friends, and of course, food. But why not add a little music to the mix and make it even more fun? Cooking for the holidays can be a chore, but with the right tunes playing in the background, it can turn into a party (plus these tunes are perfect for holiday quilting!). So crank up the volume and get ready to dance your way through our 26 favorite Thanksgiving songs and podcasts!

Our Favorite Podcasts

1. Quilt & Tell Podcast by Quilting Daily

Tune in every month for a fresh, new in-depth discussion about behind-the-scenes topics, the quilting lifestyle, and the conversations that take place between quilters — our craft is part of our identity!

2. Quilting Arts Podcast by Quilting Daily

Tune in monthly as we take a deep dive into the world of contemporary art quilting with your hosts Susan Brubaker Knapp and Vivika Hansen DeNegre. Listen and learn as they explore how art and stitch intersect with passionate creativity unique to the art quilting community.

Our Favorite Thanksgiving Songs

The Vince Guaraldi Trio’s “Thanksgiving Theme” is the perfect song to get you in the holiday spirit. It’s catchy, upbeat, and just plain fun.

4. I’ve Got Plenty To Be Thankful For by Bing Crosby

We’re thankful for family, friends, and good food. We’re also thankful for Thanksgiving songs like “I’ve Got Plenty to Be Thankful For” by Bing Crosby.

5. Family by Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors

This song is all about giving thanks for what you have, even when things are tough. It’s a great reminder that family is the most important thing in life.

6. The Thanksgiving Song by Ben Rector

Listening to this song will certainly get you in the mood to show your thankfulness this holiday season.

7. Great Pumpkin Waltz by Vince Guaraldi Trio

Great Pumpkin Waltz by Vince Guaraldi Trio is a whimsical tune that will have you dancing around the kitchen as you cook up a Thanksgiving feast!

8. Almost Thanksgiving Day by Graham Parker

Thanksgiving wouldn’t be complete without this perfect, mood-setting song.

9. Sweet Potato Pie by Ray Charles and James Taylor

If you’re struggling to find things to feel thankful about this holiday season, remember to give thanks for sweet potatoes, Ray Charles, and James Taylor!

10. Stretchy Pants by Carrie Underwood

This fun and funky tune is a hilarious reminder that you need to dust off your dancing shoes AND your stretchy pants for Thanksgiving.

11. My Sweet Potato by Booker T. & the M.G.’s

This classic Thanksgiving song is the perfect way to get your family and friends dancing around the dinner table.

12. Memphis Soul Stew by King Curtis

This song is the perfect way to add a little soul to your Thanksgiving feast. Don’t forget to add it to your holiday playlist this year!

13. Gravy (For My Mashed Potatoes) by Dee Dee Sharp

It wouldn’t be Thanksgiving without gravy, and it wouldn’t be a Dee Dee Sharp song without some clever wordplay!

14. Apples, Peaches, Pumpkin Pie by Jay & The Techniques

This Thanksgiving, don’t just stuff yourself with turkey and pumpkin pie. Add some Jay & The Techniques to your holiday feast!

15. Thanksgiving Prayer by Joanne Cash

This is the perfect background son for gathering with family and friends, enjoying a delicious meal, and reflecting on all that we are grateful for.

16. All That Meat and No Potatoes by Louis Armstrong

If you’re looking for some great Thanksgiving songs, look no further than Louis Armstrong’s “All That Meat and No Potatoes.” This tune is sure to get your guests laughing and singing along.

17. Biscuits by Kacey Musgraves

Sometimes the best holiday music makes you laugh and cry at the same time — Kacey Musgraves’ “Biscuits” definitely fits that bill.

18. Let’s Turkey Trot by Little Eva

A lot of folks will be trading their dancing shoes for running shoes on Thanksgiving morning, so we decided to include a special song for them!

19. Bread and Butter by NEWBEATS

It’s hard to agree on whether pumpkin or pecan pie is the better Thanksgiving dessert, but we can all agree that this is a great Thanksgiving song!

20. Home Cookin’ by Jr. Walker & The All Stars

Home Cookin’ by Jr. Walker & The All Stars is a witty, funny, and clever song that’s perfect for getting family and friends into the Thanksgiving spirit.

21. Beans and Cornbread by Louis Jordan & His Tympany Five

This cheerful tune by Louis Jordan & His Tympany Five is a Thanksgiving song that will get everyone in the mood to celebrate!

22. Country Pie by Bob Dylan

This classic Thanksgiving song is sure to get everyone at the table singing along. What’s Thanksgiving without some good ol’ fashioned fun?

23. Mashed Potato Love by Chubby Checker

Mashed potatoes are perhaps one of the best parts of a Thanksgiving feast, so we had to give them their own song!

24. Sweet Potato Blues by Pokey LaFarge

We’re not sure what might give someone the blues over sweet potatoes, but we’re sure that we love this song!

25. Turkey in the Straw by Bill Monroe and Doc Watson

These two musicians created the perfect Thanksgiving song that’s sweeter than any piece of pumpkin pie.

26. (Do The) Mashed Potatoes by James Brown

What Thanksgiving playlist would be complete without James Brown’s classic tune (Do The) Mashed Potatoes?

If you’re on the hunt for Thanksgiving quilt-spiration, then look no further! We’ve got a great selection of holiday quilt patterns that are perfect for beginners and experts alike.