3 Ways to Make a Quilt Sandwich

In honor of National Sandwich Day, we thought it would be fun to talk about quilt sandwiches! The image above is my best shot at a traditional peanut-butter and jelly sandwich — quilter’s style. Go ahead and enjoy a real sandwich as you learn about the three top ways to make a quilt sandwich!

1. Pin or Thread Basting

You’ll need your finished quilt top, batting, and backing. Your batting and backing should be larger than the quilt top to allow for a little shifting and shrinking during the quilting process — refer to your pattern for dimensions. Once your quilting is finished, you’ll neatly trim the batting and backing before finishing your quilt with binding.

This is a very traditional way to baste a quilt. You’ll need a hard floor or tabletop (you can even use a tabletop that is smaller than your quilt!), painters tape (to tape the backing taught against the hard surface), and curved quilting safety pins. Larger pins may be easier to manipulate, but may also be more difficult to pierce through the layers; try using a Kwik Klip tool to make fastening the pins easier.

Alternatively, give thread basting — a seemingly forgotten technique — a try. Use a darning needle, strong thread in a neutral color (so no dyes transfer to your fabric), and working from the center outward, take large, oversized stitches spaced widely apart. As you quilt, there are no pins to remove; just snip the basting threads as needed to allow for a line of quilting. Once the quilting is complete, remove any remaining basting threads.

My favorite tip is to use folding banquet tables. This will allow you a nice large surface area, you can push multiple tables together if needed, keep your back happy, and prevent potential pin-scratches on your dining room table! If you use a hard floor, a gardening knee pad will keep your knees happy.

Find step-by-step directions and top tips in our article, Ready, Set, Quilt! How to Baste a Quilt Sandwich.

2. Fusibles

Double-sided fusible batting is a convenient way to baste your quilt layers. It has a very light fusible adhesive on both sides, can be repositioned a few times if needed, and the adhesive washes away after quilting and binding is completed. When you open the package, be sure to pull all the folded layers apart, hand smooth the batting until it lays flat, and give it a little time to flatten out and regain some loft. Follow the instructions on the fusible batting package. Basting spray is an option, too — no heat or pins are needed, but be sure to protect your nearby surfaces, and follow the instructions on the product.

Have you tried fusible basting powder yet? We did, and we loved it! Learn more and watch a video demo on how to use quilt basting powder here.

3. Envelope Quilting Method

Also known as a pillowcase finish, this technique can work well for small quilts, such as baby quilts, wall hangings, table toppers or runenrs. First, cut your batting and backing to a measurement a couple of inches larger than the width and length of your quilt top. Place the batting on the bottom, and your backing right side up on top of the batting. Next, place your finished quilt top, right side down, centered on top of the backing. Pin around the perimeter of the quilt top.

Using your ¼” foot as a guide, stitch ¼” from the edge of your quilt top around the perimeter, leaving an opening about 8” along the bottom for turning. Trim the batting and backing even with the quilt top. Trim the corners close to the stitching to reduce corner bulk, and turn the unit right side out, making sure to fully turn each corner. Gently smooth your quilt on a flat surface, and hand whip stitch the opening closed. Quilt as desired—hand tying with perle cotton, several strands of embroidery floss, or yarn, is a popular finish for this style of quilt sandwich. My best tip for hand tying is to use a curved needle!

Hungry for More Tips?

(See what I did there?!) Check out our 10 Tips for finishing Your Quilts FAST article. And for a pick-and-choose-your-favorite [quilting] ‘dessert’ smorgasbord, don’t miss our 31 Quilting Techniques, Tips and Tricks.

Jelly Sandwich quilt pattern designed by Love of Quilting

If you would rather make a quilt top than make a quilt sandwich in honor of National Sandwich Day, check out our precut strip-friendly pattern, Jelly Sandwich Quilt!