3 Ways to Turn a Sweater Motif Into a Quilt

Wait, what’s a hand-knit sweater motif doing in a quilting article? Trend alert: handknit sweater motifs in quilt designs! After all, it’s not too difficult to imagine how this might have happened.

As the weather gets chillier, quilters pull out their favorite cozy sweaters and quilts that have been stored away. Sweater in one hand, quilt in the other… lightbulb moment. Straightaway, a quilter thinks, “Hey, this is a pretty cool motif on this here sweater…I wonder if I could make this design into a quilt?”

So here are three beautiful, quilted interpretations of timeless, hand-knit sweater motifs that prove the answer is “Yes!”

1. Cozy Sweater Designed by Bonnie Osness

Firstly is this deer-lightful quilt inspired by Fair Isle hand knitting patterns. “The overall design of this quilt is inspired by traditional designs found on Nordic sweaters,” Bonnie said.

Designer Bonnie Osness came up with this quilt pattern, Cozy Sweater, featuring delightful reindeer motifs in cheery red and white fabrics.

“I wanted the quilt to have the look of a cozy sweater. I also wanted to incorporate reindeer into the quilt, so I’ve made them front and center.” Cozy Sweater by Bonnie Osness is featured in the McCall’s Quilting January/February 2023 issue.

2. North Sea Fisherman Designed by Laura Strickland

Secondly, we have a quilt that’s as comfortable as your favorite sweater! Designer Laura Strickland used a beautiful palette of neutral-colored fabrics to replicate hand-knitted cable sweater motifs.

This North Sea Fisherman lap quilt pattern is featured in the January/February 2022 issue of Love of Quilting.

3. Scandinavian Snowflake Designed by Ramona Sorensen

Thirdly is a beautiful red and white Scandinavian Snowflake lap size quilt design idea that popped into designer Ramona Sorensen’s head one day and wouldn’t let go.

Make a snuggly quilted version of a timeless, classic Scandinavian sweater in stunning red and whites with Ramona Sorensen’s fun Scandinavian Snowflake quilt design.

While it took some time for her to work out how bring her vision to life, once it came together, the result was outstanding. She says, “My Danish grandparents would have loved this quilt!” This quilt pattern is featured in the Love of Quilting January/February 2023 issue.

Bonus Sweater Motif

The clean, monochromatic look of a Nordic design is on display in this sleek Sweater Weather Pillow sham by Jen Daly. Small white star blocks surrounded by bands of light and dark blue results in a look that is both classic and modern. As a result, this design is appropriate all winter and even year-round if you like.

Sweater Weather Pillow quilted pillow design by Jen Daly features a Nordic sweater motif in classic blue and white.

So don your favorite knitted sweater and have some fun sewing up a quilted version of timeless graphic hand-knit sweater motifs!

If you need some inspiration, these products can help get you started: