31 Quilting Techniques, Tips and Tricks to Celebrate National Craft Month

2.) Mark Making: Retired Kitchen Items

It’s almost spring! That means it’s time to start thinking of the fun I can have outdoors with painting, printing, stamping, and mark making on fabric!

Sure, you can buy great stampers, blocks for printing, and many other beautiful supplies at the art store, but you can also recycle and repurpose so many things from your home instead. Today is all about gadgets and items—even food!—from the kitchen.

Mashers and mallets often have designs that are perfect for printing. Three of these tools once mashed potatoes and pounded meat flat—now, they make excellent stampers or stencils. If you have a large enough stamp pad, press the masher onto the pad and then print the image on fabric. Lift up and print again—without re-inking—for a ‘ghost’ print, a faint image of the original print. Or re-ink and make monoprints of the shape.

These mashers can also be used as stencils: Place the clean masher onto fabric, pick up some paint with a dauber or cosmetic sponge, and daub the paint through the masher and onto the fabric. The masher will act as a resist so when you remove it from the fabric, a pattern remains.

In addition, retired cookie or fondant cutters, cans and jars (sand any sharp edges), and many sorts of containers and cardboard destined for the recycling bin can have at least a bit more life as stampers, printing tools, scrapers, and more. Use your imagination and what you have on hand for lots of mark-making fun!

